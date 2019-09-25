Andrew Bernstein reveals the stories behind his iconic NBA photography

From capturing the grace and power of a soaring Michael Jordan to being the first man in the scrum to record Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant's 2017 NBA title celebrations, official NBA photographer Andrew Bernstein has defined the look of the NBA for more than 30 years.

Bernstein has been on hand for almost every significant moment in NBA history over the past four decades and his work is synonymous with championship wins, unforgettable plays and moments of greatness.

Image: Bernstein talks about his four-decade career as official NBA photographer at NBA Crossover in London

If you're old enough, you'll also recognise his photographs from their use on DVD and video covers and, as Kobe Bryant did when he met Bernstein for the first time, classic NBA posters.

Sky Sports NBA met Bernstein at the recent NBA Crossover event in London and asked him to reveal the stories behind three of his most famous NBA images.

Michael Jordan - Come Fly With Me

Image: Bernstein's iconic 'Come Fly With Me' shot of Michael Jordan dunking in a pre-season game against the Los Angeles Lakers

Bernstein: This photo of Jordan was taken at an innocuous, meaningless pre-season game in 1988 in Springfield, Massachusetts. They would bring the NBA champions from the previous year to play another team. That year it happened to be the Lakers playing the Bulls.

In those days I could only do one remote camera which is one fired with a little button and goes off by itself. I was on the other side of the court and saw Michael elevate to the basket. I had my camera mounted through the backboard and hit the button. I had no idea if I got the picture or not!

My good friend Terry Lyons, who is one of the NBA PR directors, came up to me at the next time out saying, 'Did you get that picture? DID YOU GET THAT PICTURE?' and I said I don't know because I was on the other side of the court. I saw the strobe go off but I didn't know if I timed it right.

After the game we packed up and drove three-and-a-half hours to New York City, got to the lab in Greenwich Village at 4am and banged on the door, begging the night crew guy to develop the film.

By 6:30am, we ran in there and saw the film hanging up like laundry drying. We went through it to find that one roll, that one frame. It was like we had discovered gold!

It ended up being this very iconic photo which was really my first photo to acquire a name, 'Come Fly With Me'. That name ended up being the title of a video tape that defined Michael's early career.

Fast forward 35 years, nowadays, we use seven remote cameras for every game. It's all instant now. You see the picture as you shoot it. My remote cameras are tethered to an editor in New Jersey who sees everything the remote cameras are shooting. At a time out, I'm able to scroll on Getty Images on my phone and see what I just shot. It's pretty amazing.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant's 2017 NBA title celebrations

Image: Bernstein captures Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry celebrating their 2017 NBA Finals triumph

Bernstein: One of my claims to fame is that I'm always the first guy in the scrum at the end of the Finals! I know from experience that I've got to get the star players and be the first guy in. This is shot with a very wide fish-eye lens. I'm probably four inches from Kevin Durant's shoulder.

I love this picture. It's like one body. There's so much going on in the pandemonium of the post-game but the joy these guys have as team-mates that they are sharing in that moment shines through.

When you look at the picture closer, you'll see Kevin Durant's mother, Wanda, who is absolutely beside herself with joy.

What happened immediately after this was really cool. They broke their embrace and Steph went to do interviews and KD's mum grabs him by the jersey, yanks him and starts yelling, 'We did it! We did it!'

Just to be part of that moment, to be the guy recording that, it still gives me chills.

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's rivalry - 1987 NBA Finals

Image: Bernstein's famous shot of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson competing for a rebound in the 1987 NBA Finals

This photo defines the Magic and Bird and the Lakers-Celtics rivalry era to a lot of people.

It's both guys intertwined trying to get superiority over the other, neither giving an inch.

This was the 1987 Finals. Magic was a guard, Bird was a forward, they never guarded each other except maybe once in a while on a switch.

The only time I could ever get them in the same picture was the captain's meeting five minutes before the game and at free throw situations where they would hopefully line up together facing me.

That's how this picture was shot.

Andrew Bernstein spoke to Sky Sports NBA at NBA Crossover, an exhibition displaying the convergence of the NBA and popular culture. where he was showcasing his work. His book collaboration with Kobe Bryant, 'Mamba Mentality', is available online and in bookshops.

