Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving day-to-day with facial fracture

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving suffered a fracture when he took an accidental elbow to the left side of his face during a pickup game and is listed as day-to-day, the team said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday at team facilities, and Irving was taken to the hospital as a precaution, general manager Sean Marks said later that day.

UPDATE: Kyrie Irving has been diagnosed with a left side facial fracture, which he sustained yesterday during workouts. He is currently listed as day to day. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 25, 2019

"I think this is a case of us being cautious with all our guys. A stray, inadvertent elbow playing pickup games - yes, I did see it - those type of plays happen frequently in the same game," Marks told reporters on Tuesday.

"This is just a case where he caught the elbow, and now we're going to do our due diligence."

Irving, 27, is entering his first season with the Nets after signing a four-year, $136.5m contract. The Nets are counting on him to lead the team until fellow free-agent signee Kevin Durant returns from surgery for a torn Achilles.

This is the latest facial injury for Irving, who broke a bone in his jaw in 2012 when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Early in the 2017 season as a member of the Boston Celtics, he also sustained a broken facial bone when a team-mate inadvertently elbowed him.

A two-time All-NBA selection and six-time All-Star, Irving averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 67 games with the Celtics last season.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.