Drake lends his $185m jet to Sacramento Kings for India trip

The Sacramento Kings will travel to India in style thanks to rapper Drake, who has loaned the team his $185m private plane.

The Kings will be making the 20-hour trip to face the Indiana Pacers in two games (on Friday and Saturday) in the first NBA games to be played in the country.

Drake will lend his $185m Boeing 767-200ER 'Air Drake' to the Kings for the trip. Team owner Vivek Ranadive arranged for the swanky ride.

"They wanted to get the best available option, and they nailed it," Kings coach Luke Walton told KXTV in Sacramento.

The players were appreciative of the efforts.

"Vivek definitely pushed to get us a better plane, and he did that, so we're very grateful to have an owner like that," point guard De'Aaron Fox said.

Fox wondered how he would pass time on the long flight from Sacramento to Mumbai - maybe play video games or read. But veteran Harrison Barnes said it's a business trip, after all.

"Coaches have been proactive in saying that it's going to be a long flight," he said. "There's going to be a lot of film being watched."

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.