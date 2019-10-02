Jonquel Jones scores 32 points as Connecticut Sun beat Washington Mystics to level WNBA Finals series

Jonquel Jones scored 32 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun took advantage of Elena Delle Donne's early injury exit to beat the Washington Mystics 99-87 in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night and even the series.

Game leaders Connecticut Sun Points: Jonquel Jones - 32

Assists: Williams/A Thomas - 6

Rebounds: Jonquel Jones - 18 Washington Mystics Points: Emma Meesseman - 23

Assists: Kristi Toliver - 7

Rebounds: Emma Meesseman - 8 Series tied 1-1

WNBA Finals Gm 1: Sun 86-95 Mystics | Box Score | Report

Gm 2: Sun 99-87 Mystics | Box Score

Gm 3: Mystics @ Sun | Sunday 8:30pm

Gm 4: Mystics @ Sun | Wed October 9, 1am

Gm 5 (if necessary): Sun @ Mystics | Fri October 11, 1am

All games broadcast live on Sky Sports

Alyssa Thomas added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Courtney Williams had 22 points for the Sun, who dominated the paint after the 6ft 5in Delle Donne departed in the first quarter with back spasms.

Connecticut outrebounded Washington 41-27 overall and 17-6 on the offensive glass. Jones, who did not have an offensive board in the first game, had a WNBA Finals record nine. She also only took eight shots in the series opener, which Connecticut lost 95-86.

Image: Jonquel Jones rises to the rim for a dunk in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals

In Game 2, Emma Meeseman scored 22 points off the bench for Washington after spelling Delle Donne early in the first quarter and Tianna Hawkins added 16. Washington's bench outscored Connecticut's 52-9.

Kristi Toliver was the Mystics' only starter in double figures with 13 points. Delle Donne finished scoreless after taking just two early shots.

Even so, after Connecticut put together an early run following Delle Donne's departure and led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, the Mystics fought back from a 10-point half-time deficit to tie it briefly.

Aerial Powers converted a three-point play before adding a slashing lay-up on Toliver's feed to cut it to 71-69 late in the third following a 7-0 spurt. Toliver's runner evened it at 76-all with 8:14 left in the game.

The Sun responded with a 6-0 spurt to take the lead for good. Jones hit a put-back shot before Williams added a pair of inside buckets, the latter after two offensive rebounds, to make it 82-76.

The series now shifts to Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena for Game 3 on Sunday evening. You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.