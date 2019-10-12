Derrick Rose unleashes crafty spin move in Detroit Pistons' win over Cleveland Cavaliers

Derrick Rose showed off slick handles, scorching pace and crafty footwork as the Detroit Pistons rallied from a double-figure deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The veteran guard was one of four Pistons' players to score 15 points, as the Pistons fought back after trailing by 17 points late in the third quarter to record a 109-105 preseason win.

Rose played 22 minutes off the bench and made six of his 13 shots, while also being a perfect 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

The 2011 league MVP, whose career has been blighted by a series of serious injuries, rolled back the years with a crafty spin move in the first quarter that brought the Detroit fans to their feet.

Rose collected a hand-off from Joe Johnson on the right wing, teasing Cavaliers' defender Larry Nance Jr with a through-the-legs dribble before driving into the paint. Now close to the basket, he confounded Nance with a delicious spin move before taking one step and finishing with a reverse lay-up.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch Rose's crafty score.

