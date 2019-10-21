Buddy Hield and Sacramento Kings agree four-year, $94m extension

Buddy Hield and the Sacramento Kings agreed to terms on a four-year $94m extension on Monday, according to reports.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the 26-year-old shooting guard's new deal.

Just a few days earlier, Hield voiced his displeasure with the situation, essentially stating that he would like to be traded if the Kings were not willing to offer him the extension he was seeking.

Sacramento responded by offering Hield a contract that includes $86m guaranteed, with an additional $8m in reachable incentives.

The deal could pay Hield as much as $106m over the next four seasons, though Wojnarowski notes that in order for that to be the case, Hield would have to meet additional, rather-improbable incentives.

Overall, the deal puts another hefty contract on the Kings' books, but the two sides will now avoid what looked to be an untenable situation as their regular-season opener approaches.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.