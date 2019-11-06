NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports

The Boston Celtics visit the San Antonio Spurs in a Primetime clash on Saturday at 10pm live on Sky Sports Arena.

Boston Celtics @ San Antonio Spurs, Sky Sports Arena, Saturday 10pm

The Celtics have quickly banished the disappointment of their 2018-19 campaign, winning five of their opening six games.

Kemba Walker, signed in free agency following the departure of Kyrie Irving to the Brooklyn Nets, has starred in his first appearances as a Celtic, averaging 26.0 points and shooting in excess of 40 per cent from three-point range.

Equally importantly, Boston's young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - who endured underwhelming seasons last year - have returned to the form they showed in leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals two years ago.

Tatum is averaging 21.3 points per game and his three-point shooting accuracy has jumped from 37.3 per cent to 42.9 despite the forward taking three more treys per game. Brown is back to his energetic best at both ends of the floor, averaging 17.3 points (with a 50.0 shooting percentage) and 6.7 rebounds per game.

0:30 The Boston Celtics visit the San Antonio Spurs on NBA Primetime this weekend - watch live on Saturday night from 10pm on Sky Sports Arena

The Spurs opened their season with three straight wins but lost their unbeaten record against their former player Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers. A victory over the struggling Golden State Warriors was followed by losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks leaving them in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference.

Mid-range specialists DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge have carried the Spurs' scoring load thus far, averaging 20.3 and 16.5 points per game respectively.

San Antonio's outside threat has come primarily from guard Bryn Forbes, who is lofting seven three-pointers per game and making 35.7 per cent of them.

On the defensive end, the return of point guard Dejounte Murray - who missed the whole of last season through injury - has been a major boost for coach Gregg Popovich.

Watch Boston Celtics @ San Antonio Spurs on NBA Primetime, live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday night from 10pm.

