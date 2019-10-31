Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns feud spills onto social media after double ejection

Joel Embiid's feud with Karl-Anthony Towns raged on social media in the aftermath of the pair being ejected for brawling in the Philadelphia 76ers' 117-95 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Both teams came into the game unbeaten and tensions between the All-Star centers spilled over during the third quarter. The pair tussled before wrestling each other to the floor.

Both teams' benches cleared in a bid to separate the warring big men, who were both ejected from the game.

Image: Towns puts Embiid in a headlock prior to the pair's ejection

Embiid was particularly vocal as he left the court, raising his arms, shouting "let's go" and hyping up the Sixers fans as he departed.

With the league all-but-certain to level suspensions at both players, Embiid then took to Twitter to further antagonise 'KAT'.

He posted: "Great team win!!! I was raised around lions and a cat pulled on me tonight lmao.. Got his mama giving middle fingers left and right. That's some SERIOUS REAL ESTATE #FightNight"

Image: Embiid and Towns brawl during the 76ers' win over the Timberwolves

Town's responded with a tweet of his own, featuring a picture of Embiid crying following the Sixers' elimination from last season's playoffs.

That raised the ire of 'The Process' even further, who then re-posted a comment he had left on Towns' post for the world to see.

It read: "That tough guy act ain't cutting it .... you know what you are.. you know what you've always been... pretty please make the playoffs before you talk. It's a known thing that I OWN YOU @KarlTowns"

Click the video at the top of the page to watch the brawl that led to the ejections of Embiid and Towns

