Kyrie Irving fires for 39 points as Nets defeat Pelicans

Kyrie Irving scored 39 points to lead the Nets to a home victory over the Pelicans then told the Barclays Center crowd 'there is nothing like' playing in Brooklyn.

Irving posted his seventh successive game of 20 points or more, matching Brook Lopez for the most in Nets history since the franchise moved from New Jersey in 2012, to lead the Nets to a 135-125 win.

He posted his third 30-point game of the season and scored 24 of his points after half-time while shooting 13-of-21 from the floor overall and hitting all 11 of his free-throw attempts while also contributing nine assists.

The Nets rebounded from blowing a 14-point lead at Detroit on Saturday and headed into a five-game road trip at 3-4. They withstood a career-high 40 points from New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram and survived allowing 48 points in the third quarter.

Speaking on court after the game, Irving was asked how about the importance of his team bouncing back from their loss to the Pistons.

"It's very important," he said. "We wanted to have a great homestand, especially the way we have been playing lately.

1:47 Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans' visit to the Brooklyn Nets in Week 2 of the NBA season

"Obviously giving up 48 points in the third quarter is too much but we've just got to keep getting better. Be patient with us, we'll get there."

New Jersey-native Irving, who left the Boston Celtics and joined Brooklyn in free agency in the summer, also revealed he is relishing playing in front of the Nets fans at the Barclays Center.

"This is my playground out here and I'm just grateful to be playing the game that I love every single day," he said.

"Being back home, there's nothing like it. I just come out here and have fun. It's easy to play in Brooklyn."

