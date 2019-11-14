Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Brooklyn Nets sign Iman Shumpert after Caris LeVert injury

Thursday 14 November 2019 04:35, UK

Iman Shumpert on the Houston Rockets bench

The Brooklyn Nets signed veteran guard Iman Shumpert on Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Shumpert, 29, has been waiting for a call all season. The Nets picked up the phone after losing guard Caris LeVert to a thumb injury in Sunday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

LeVert may have suffered ligament damage and could be out for several weeks, The Athletic reported.

Shumpert has played for four teams since entering the league with the New York Knicks as the No 17 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

He has career averages of 7.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 446 games (246 starts) with the Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets.

Shumpert split the 2018-19 season with the Kings and Rockets, averaging 7.5 points and 3.0 boards in 62 games (41 starts).

More on this story

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK