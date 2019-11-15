Please select your default edition
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has thumb surgery

Friday 15 November 2019 06:43, UK

Caris LeVert en route to 22 points against the Lakers in Shenzen
Image: Caris LeVert is averaging almost 17 points a game this season

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has undergone surgery in New York to repair ligaments in his right thumb.

LeVert is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

In nine this season, LeVert has averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 31.6 minutes per contest.

Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets' clash with the Utah Jazz in Week 4 of the NBA

The scoring and rebounding averages represent career highs for the fourth-year player, a 2016 first-round pick from Michigan.

LeVert, who missed 42 games last season with a foot injury, signed a three-year, $52.5m extension with the Nets in August.

To make up for his absence, Brooklyn signed veteran guard Iman Shumpert on Wednesday.

