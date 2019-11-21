Ovie Soko signs for London Lions in British Basketball League

British Basketball League side the London Lions have announced the signing of GB international and Sky Sports NBA analyst Ovie Soko.

London-born Soko, also known for his stint on reality TV show Love Island, originally played for the Barnet Bulldogs but moved to the US in his teens to play basketball for Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia where he led the team to a district championship win.

He enjoyed a five-year college basketball career - three years at the University of Alabama before transferring to Duquesne in Pittsburgh.

Opportunities in Europe soon followed with Soko playing in France, Greece and Italy. More recently he played in the ACB in Spain, the world's second-strongest league behind the NBA, where faced current NBA superstar Luka Doncic.

Soko said: "I'm excited to be back home and help contribute to basketball back home where my love for the sport started. To be able to play in front of friends and family and supporters in my hometown is huge for me and I look forward to pushing the basketball culture in the right direction."

Image: Soko soars for a dunk during Adidas Eurocamp

Speaking to Sky Sports NBA in October about his return to Britain, Soko said: "The BBL has a lot room for growth and a lot of potential.

"The UK has a very similar demographic to France and I can see the BBL, if it has the right backing, getting to that sort of level. Once you have a league that is enticing to young players, that's when you get special guys coming around. You can find your own Tony Parker."

Lions head coach Vince Macaulay said: "Soko is a highly experienced and talented player who is in demand across Europe.

"We are thrilled that he has chosen to play for the London Lions, UK's current Premier League champions, and inject increased passion into British basketball. He will add power and creativity to the team - everyone is buzzing!"

