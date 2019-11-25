Luka Doncic scores 41 points to lead Mavericks past Rockets

Luka Doncic posted 41 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to an impressive 137-123 road win over James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks' visit to the Houston Rockets in Week 5 of the NBA season

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis posted double-doubles while Tim Hardaway Jr provided complementary scoring as the Dallas Mavericks stretched their winning streak to five games with a 137-123 victory over the host Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Doncic finished with 41 points and 10 assists, while Porzingis added 23 points and 13 rebounds. Hardaway scored 31 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including 5-of-11 on three-pointers, to power the Mavericks.

The Rockets dropped their third consecutive game following their eight-game winning streak. The Rockets trailed wire-to-wire, never even forging a tie, though they did come close.

The final push came in the fourth quarter, with Houston cutting what was once a 20-point deficit to 110-105 on a transition basket from Clint Capela with 9:04 remaining.

Houston still trailed by five when a crucial turn of events unfolded. Russell Westbrook missed a transition lay-up with 7:19 left that would have sliced the deficit to three, the smallest margin since the first quarter.

Image: Doncic shoots over Houston's Danuel House

The Mavericks responded with a 23-8 run that put the game on ice. In a two-minute stretch, Doncic scored in transition, fed Porzingis for an alley-oop baseline dunk and completed a three-point play that extended the margin to 124-111.

James Harden paced Houston with 32 points and 11 assists but missed 13-of-15 three-pointers. Capela recorded his sixth 20-rebound game in seven starts, pairing 22 boards with 21 points. Westbrook added 27 points, while PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr scored 16 points apiece.

New Orleans Pelicans 109-134 LA Clippers

Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans' visit to the LA Clippers in Week 5 of the NBA season

Montrezl Harrell scored 24 of his 34 points in the second half as the Los Angeles Clippers rolled to a 134-109 victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

Harrell, who also collected 12 rebounds, connected on 13-of-18 shots to tie a career-high in scoring. Kawhi Leonard had 26 points, Lou Williams added 19 and Paul George finished with 18 points as the Clippers captured their fifth consecutive win.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points to lead the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday had 18 points, while E'Twaun Moore contributed 17 points. Former Clipper JJ Redick scored 12.

A lay-up by Jaxson Hayes pulled the Pelicans within 86-80 with 4:53 remaining in the third. However, the Clippers closed the quarter on a 14-7 surge for a 100-87 lead heading into the fourth. Harrell had 12 points in the third.

Image: Montrezl Harrell smiles after drawing a foul against the Pelicans

A 14-4 run to start the fourth allowed the Clippers to bury the Pelicans. New Orleans got no closer than 16 the rest of the way.

The win allowed the Clippers to avenge a 132-127 setback on November 14 at New Orleans in George's season debut. Leonard sat out the contest to rest a sore knee.

New Orleans played without forward Derrick Favors (back spasms) and Josh Hart (ankle).

Phoenix Suns 104-116 Denver Nuggets

Highlights of the Phoenix Suns' visit to the Denver Nuggets in Week 5 of the NBA season

Paul Millsap scored 23 points and hit all nine of his free throws while Will Barton and Jamal Murray added 22 points each as the host Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 116-104.

Mason Plumlee had 14 points, Monte Morris finished with 10 and Nikola Jokic had eight points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who have won five straight games.

Cheick Diallo scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting, Dario Saric had 18 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, and Elie Okobo had a season-high 16 points. Phoenix guard Devin Booker was held to a season-low 12 points a night after scoring 35 in a win at Minnesota on Saturday.

The Suns played without guard Ricky Rubio (back spasms) and center Aron Baynes (right hip flexor strain) for the third straight game. Rubio has missed four of the last five games, and Baynes has sat for four straight.

Neither team shot well to start the second half, but Denver got some momentum behind Barton's 12 points in the third quarter. His corner three-pointer with 3:28 left in the period tied it at 72, and then Jerami Grant's lay-up gave Denver their first lead since late in the first quarter.

The Suns came back to take a two-point lead early in the fourth, but Plumlee had two putback dunks and two assists to help the Nuggets grab an 88-85 lead.

Gary Harris drained a three-pointer, and after Diallo hit a short jumper, Denver scored seven straight to go ahead by 10. Booker made a three-pointer - his first after six misses - to pull Phoenix within eight.

Harris split a pair of free throws, and Murray and Millsap hit three-pointers around a Phoenix turnover to put Denver ahead 113-98 and all but end it.

Brooklyn Nets 103-101 New York Knicks

Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets' visit to the New York Knicks in Week 5 of the NBA season

Spencer Dinwiddle scored a game-high 30 points for the visiting Brooklyn Nets, who withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the New York Knicks to escape with a 103-101 victory.

Jarrett Allen finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Taurean Prince added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, who have won three in a row - all without the injured Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert - to get back to .500 at 8-8.

Joe Harris added 13 points, and Garrett Temple finished with 12 points.

Marcus Morris Sr scored 26 points for the Knicks, who have lost three in a row and four of five to fall into last place in the Eastern Conference at 4-13. Julius Randle scored 15 points, followed by Wayne Ellington (12) and Dennis Smith Jr (10).

Image: Spencer Dinwiddie rises to the rim against the New York Knicks

The Knicks never led in the second half but mounted a late run and got within a basket four times, first on Morris' three-pointer with 1:54 left. Dinwiddle responded with a turnaround bank shot to extend the Nets' lead to 98-94.

Ellington then drained a 3-pointer to close the gap to 98-97. Harris scored through a double team to put the lead back to three, and Frank Ntiliknia missed the potential game-tying three-pointer from the wing with 45 seconds left.

Allen hit one of two free throws with 43.3 seconds left to push the lead back to four, but Randle again closed the gap to two with a dunk with 11.9 seconds remaining.

Harris finally iced the game with two free throws with 6.8 seconds to go to put the Nets up 103-99, before Randle scored on a putback with 0.4 seconds to go.

Sacramento Kings 113-106 Washington Wizards

Highlights of the Sacramento Kings' visit to the Washington Wizards in Week 5 of the NBA season

Bogdan Bogdanovic halted a Washington rally with a three-pointer with 1:28 remaining, allowing the visiting Sacramento Kings to hang on for a 113-106 victory over the Wizards.

Harrison Barnes led all scorers with 26 points, including two free throws with 1:56 left that set the stage for Bogdanovic's back-breaking hoop.

Bogdanovic added three free throws in the final 62 seconds, sending Sacramento to their seventh win in their last 10 games since an 0-5 start. Three of those wins have come as part of two early-season Eastern swings.

After going 2-1 on an earlier trip, the Kings have split two a pair on their current four-game venture, which continues with the second half of a back-to-back Monday at Boston.

Image: Bradley Beal grabs possession under the basket

Bradley Beal had 20 points and a game-high eight assists to pace the Wizards, who led by as many as seven points in the first half but never again after an Isaiah Thomas three-pointer put them up 68-67 in the fourth minute of the third period.

Thomas had another three-pointer, while Beal and Thomas Bryant contributed two hoops apiece as the Wizards rallied from a 100-92 deficit with 6:12 left to within arm's length before the Barnes' free throws and Bogdanovic's big finish.

