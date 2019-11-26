Ovie Soko: LA Clippers able to overwhelm opponents with stifling team defense

Ovie Soko says the LA Clippers are already able to overwhelm opponents with stifling team defense led by two-way superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Everyone had been waiting to see Kawhi and 'PG' on the court together for the Clippers and the All-Star duo have not disappointed.

On the defensive side, there is so much potential there now. The Clippers have a lot of length and they are extremely mobile. I like the fact George and Kawhi, the two superstars on the team, play both sides of the ball; they are extremely high-level two-way players. They set the tone for their team-mates to follow.

Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley are the team's 'hard hat' guys. We know they will put in that effort on the defensive side, it's their identity, it's what they are known for. Lou Williams completes their closing line-up. He is a big-time elite scorer, not a defensive stopper, but he has bought into making that effort on defense too.

When coach Doc Rivers goes with those five players at the end of games, it is extremely effective. That line-up allows them to switch all over the floor because the three-forwards - Kawhi, George and Harrell - are similar-sized guys. They can all guard on the perimeter and all hold their own on the block. On top of that, Beverley, defensively, is just a pest!

2:47 Highlights of the Boston Celtics' visit to the LA Clippers in Week 5 of the NBA season

Because the Clippers are switching effectively, it takes a lot away from the opposition's offense. They are denying a lot of passes and taking away a lot of three-point shots. That forces teams to take tough shots at the end of the shot clock because everyone is guarded. It is hard to get open looks when your off-ball screens don't work.

I think the Lakers are the NBA's scariest team on defense but they are overwhelming teams with size. The Clippers overwhelm you with their quickness, mobility and their ability to switch all over the floor. They can legit guard someone on the perimeter with their five-man and guard opposition bigs with their wings. They are an extremely good defensive team, but in a different way to the Lakers. Their defense will always keep them in games and always give them a chance to win.

2:49 Highlights of the Houston Rockets against the LA Clippers in Week 5 of the NBA season

In the playoffs when the game slows down, who is going to score on them? Their switching negates ball-screens and takes that out of the equation. A lot of teams depend on ball-screens to move the ball around and find open shots. The Clippers' coverage takes that away forces teams to play one-on-one.

In the playoffs, you won't win many series playing one-on-one basketball for seven games. Not many teams have enough firepower to consistently beat the Clippers' defense going one-on-one. Even in that situation, you'd back Leonard and George to stop their man.

1:47 Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans' visit to the LA Clippers in Week 5 of the NBA season

At the moment, you can see the Clippers ramping up the defensive intensity in the fourth quarter of games. But it's difficult to maintain that intensity through four quarters every night for 82 games.

Come the back end of the regular season and playoff time, though, you are going to see them play that stifling defense for longer and longer periods. They'll extend the effort to play a full half of defense at that raised level. If they get far enough into the postseason, you'll see them try to play like that for entire games.

'Leonard and George are team players on offense too'

Image: George congratulates Leonard during the Clippers' thrilling win over the Houston Rockets

Leonard and George's understanding on the offensive side of the ball will grow as they continue to share time on the court. They will continue to get better and better.

George is willing to give the ball up to his team-mates. He doesn't shy away from taking the big shots but he won't force shots because he trusts he has guys around him who are able to make plays. Kawhi is a very willing team-player too. He came into the league under Gregg Popovich at San Antonio and that has helped him a lot, playing in that system.

0:07 Paul George dropped a game-winning three-pointer with 25.3 seconds as the Clippers edged the Thunder 90-88

George and Leonard have the faith in Williams to take last-minute shots. By now, everyone around the league knows he is more than capable of doing that. The Clippers have a dynamic where they have two big-time superstars but they can just as easily choose to go through 'Lou Will' in those crunch moments. They know all three of those guys can make a play.

Building the right culture within a team builds consistency. Talent will win you games but the right culture will win you championships and keeps you at that high level. Kawhi has brought that aspect to the Clippers and it is showing. Anyone on that team can have a huge night.

1:57 Paul George scored 33 points in his LA Clippers debut but his team fell to a loss against the New Orleans Pelicans

You have to give Rivers credit. He has coached teams with more than one big superstar before and he knows how to handle that dynamic. He has played a big part and has built an atmosphere where guys can be successful.

But credit also goes to the Clippers players to because they have all bought in. On NBA teams, there are so many egos. If the players don't buy in, the coach's job becomes so much more difficult.

It's a two-way street and I think both sides are happy with the direction they are heading. Their best players seem motivated by winning games, not MVPs or things like that.

Read more from Ovie Soko throughout the season as part of Sky's best-ever NBA offering, which includes 134 live games and a record 48 games in weekend primetime slots.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.