Al-Farouq Aminu: Orlando Magic forward out indefinitely with injury

Orlando Magic forward Al-Farouq Aminu is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The team announced Sunday morning that Aminu will undergo further testing to determine if surgery is necessary.

Aminu, who signed a three-year, $29.2m contract with the Magic as a free agent this offseason, is averaging 4.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 21.1 minutes in 18 games (two starts).

The 29-year-old averaged 9.4 points and 7.5 rebounds in 81 games last season for a Portland team that reached the Western Conference finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors.

He has averages of 7.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 688 career games over 10 seasons.

Elsewhere, prized rookie point guard Ja Morant is week-to-week due to a back injury, the Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday.

Morant didn't travel with the team for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The team said Morant experienced back spasms during Monday's contest against the Indiana Pacers and aggravated the injury during Friday's game against the Utah Jazz.

Morant was spotted lying on his back on the court in front of the team bench on Friday trying to stretch out his back and neck.

The number two overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has been an immediate sensation and is averaging 18.6 points and 6.4 assists. He is the early leader for Rookie of the Year honours with top overall pick Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans yet to play due to preseason knee surgery.

