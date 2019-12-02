Pascal Siakam drops 35 as Toronto Raptors slay Utah Jazz and extend winning streak to seven games

Pascal Siakam played a starring role with 35 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Utah Jazz 130-110 to pick up a seventh straight win.

Sunday night's NBA scores Dallas Mavericks 114-100 LA Lakers

Utah Jazz 110-130 Toronto Raptors

Washington Wizards 125-150 LA Clippers

Miami Heat 109-106 Brooklyn Nets

Boston Celtics 113-104 New York Knicks

San Antonio Spurs 98-132 Detroit Pistons

Oklahoma City Thunder 107-104 New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State Warriors 96-100 Orlando Magic

Memphis Grizzlies 115-107 Minnesota Timberwolves

1:32 Highlights from the Utah Jazz's visit to the Toronto Raptors in Week 6 of the NBA season

Pascal Siakam scored 35 points - 19 of them in the first quarter - on 14-for-22 shooting as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Utah Jazz 130-110.

Fred VanVleet added 21 points and 11 assists for the Raptors, who are 9-0 to open the season at home, a franchise record. They also are on a season-best seven-game winning streak overall.

Raptors guard Norman Powell had 15 points, Terence Davis II contributed 13 points and Serge Ibaka, returning after missing 10 games with a sprained ankle, also had 13. Marc Gasol scored 11 points, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and OG Anunoby each scored 10.

Mike Conley had 20 points for the Jazz, who have lost three of their past four games on a five-game road trip. Jeff Green added 19 points and Donovan Mitchell had 16 points, followed by Rudy Gobert with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Bojan Bogdanovic with 11 points.

Miami Heat 109-106 Brooklyn Nets

1:51 Highlights from the Miami Heat's visit to the Brooklyn Nets in Week 6 of the NBA season

Jimmy Butler made the go-ahead free throws with 29.7 seconds remaining as the Miami Heat rallied down the stretch and beat the host Brooklyn Nets 109-106.

Butler split a pair at the line with 44.8 seconds left to pull to within 106-105 and then gave Miami a 107-106 lead after being fouled by Dinwiddie.

Image: Jimmy Butler charges past the Brooklyn defense to attempt a lay-up

The Heat extended the lead to 109-106 on two free throws by Justise Winslow with 11.3 seconds left, and Dinwiddie missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Reserve Goran Dragic led the Heat with 24 points, as Miami shot just 38.9 per cent but held the Nets to 41 points after half-time. Butler added 20, and Bam Adebayo collected 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Dinwiddie scored 29 points and Joe Harris added 25, but the Nets dropped to 6-3 without Kyrie Irving.

Boston Celtics 113-104 New York Knicks

1:51 Highlights from the Boston Celtics' visit to the New York Knicks in Week 6 of the NBA season

The Boston Celtics scored 12 unanswered points late in the fourth quarter to overtake the host New York Knicks and earn a 113-104 win on Sunday.

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 30 points for the Celtics, including the run-capping three which gave them a 104-95 lead. Jaylen Brown scored 28 points, including six straight for Boston in the final 2 1/2 minutes.

Enes Kanter, who played 115 games the previous two seasons for the Knicks, had 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Kemba Walker (16 points) and Brad Wanamaker (11 points) also scored in double figures.

Julius Randle scored 26 points for the Knicks, who received 17 points from Dennis Smith Jr, 16 points from RJ Barrett and 11 points from Kevin Knox II.

The Celtics have now won three of their last four games, while the Knicks have lost a season-high six straight.

San Antonio Spurs 98-132 Detroit Pistons

1:39 Highlights from the San Antonio Spurs' visit to the Detroit Pistons in Week 6 of the NBA season

Center Christian Wood poured in a career-high 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench as the host Detroit Pistons rolled to a 132-98 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Wood's previous career high was 26 points for Milwaukee last season. He was claimed off waivers by Detroit during the offseason. Luke Kennard scored 20 points as seven Pistons reached double figures.

Image: Christian Wood enjoys a brief moment of reflection on his career night

Bruce Brown had 13 points and seven rebounds and Svi Mykhailiuk also tossed in 13 points. Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris supplied 10 points apiece and Rose also had a team-best 10 assists.

Pistons center Andre Drummond chipped in nine points, including his 8,000th career point, and pulled down 16 rebounds. Detroit's margin of victory was its biggest of the season.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 20 points. Lonnie Walker IV scored 13 off the bench and Rudy Gay added 12. Drew Eubanks chipped in nine points and eight rebounds but San Antonio was outscored 73-47 after half-time as they fell to 7-14.

Oklahoma City Thunder 107-104 New Orleans Pelicans

1:36 Highlights from the Oklahoma City Thunder's visit to the New Orleans Pelicans in Week 6 of the NBA season

Chris Paul scored seven points during a pivotal 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 107-104 on Sunday.

The turnaround was similar to one less than 48 hours earlier when the host Thunder scored the final six points to beat the Pelicans 109-104.

Danilo Gallinari led Oklahoma City with 23 points and 11 rebounds, Steven Adams had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder scored 17 each and Paul, a former New Orleans player, had 16.

Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 26, Brandon Ingram added 20, Lonzo Ball scored 14, JJ Redick had 13 and Josh Hart had 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Golden State Warriors 96-100 Orlando Magic

1:58 Highlights from the Golden State Warriors' visit to the Orlando Magic in Week 6 of the NBA season

Markelle Fultz created the sixth lead change of the fourth quarter with a driving layup with 2:22 remaining, and the Orlando Magic held on from there to defeat the visiting Golden State Warriors 100-96.

Image: Markelle Fultz towards the basket to shoot against the Warriors

Evan Fournier scored a game-high 32 points for the Magic, including a layup that extended a one-point lead to 98-95 with 9.3 seconds left.

The Magic then intentionally fouled Alec Burks, and he made only one of the two foul shots, leaving the Warriors still two points down with 6.3 seconds remaining.

Golden State then got a break when the Magic couldn't inbound the ball within five seconds and gave the ball back to the Warriors but Burks' three-point attempt from the left wing hit off the back of the rim, allowing the Magic to close out the victory with two Aaron Gordon free throws with four-tenths of a second left.

Terrence Ross chipped in with 19 points for the Magic, while Jonathan Isaac recorded 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds and Fultz also had 14 points to complement a game-high nine assists.

0:17 Markelle Fultz pulled off a lovely dummy that fooled Willie Cauley-Stein and dished up an easy score for Jonathan Isaac

Glenn Robinson III paced Golden State with 19 points, rookie Eric Paschall had 17 points, Burks 15, Ky Bowman 12, and Willie Cauley-Stein and Draymond Green 11 apiece.

Memphis Grizzlies 115-107 Minnesota Timberwolves

1:33 Highlights from the Memphis Grizzlies' visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Week 6 of the NBA season

Dillon Brooks scored 26 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a six-game losing streak with a 115-107 defeat of the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

Brooks picked up where he left off almost a month ago against the Timberwolves. He scored 31 points in a November 6 Grizzlies win over Minnesota.

Brooks was the game's leading scorer as Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins experimented with the line-up as Ja Morant, the rookie sensation leading Memphis in scoring and assists on the season, sat out with back spasms.

Bruno Caboclo, who averaged just 8.7 minutes in his 10 previous appearances this season, played 29 minutes, and his 12 points had him among seven Grizzlies to score in double figures. Grayson Allen added 13 points off the bench. Jae Crowder, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones - filling in for Morant - all scored 12 points. Crowder added 10 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds on Sunday, but Minnesota otherwise lacked scoring punch. Andrew Wiggins finished with 18 points, almost eight below his season average.

Jarrett Culver scored 14, but his 1-of-4 shooting from behind the arc reflected an overarching issue for Minnesota. The Timberwolves went just 11-of-36 from deep, with Towns shooting just 1-of-10. That proved key Minnesota lost a fifth consecutive game at home.

