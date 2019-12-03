Please select your default edition
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox to miss up to three more weeks

Tuesday 3 December 2019 07:05, UK

De&#39;Aaron Fox elevates for a dunk against the Utah Jazz
Image: De'Aaron Fox elevates for a dunk against the Utah Jazz

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, who has missed nine games because of a left ankle sprain, will be evaluated again in two to three weeks, the team announced on Monday.

Fox sustained the injury toward the end of practice on November 11.

He will stay behind to rehab when the team begins a four-game road trip Wednesday in Portland, according to the team.

Fox, 21, was averaging a career-high 18.2 points to go along with seven assists per game in his first nine outings. The Kings' 2017 first-round pick (No 5 overall) out of Kentucky has averaged double-digit scoring since he entered the league, including a 17.3-point mark last season.

The Kings said forward Marvin Bagley III continues to make progress from a right thumb fracture suffered in the season-opener on October 23. He will undergo his six-week evaluation at the end of this week.

