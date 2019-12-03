Carmelo Anthony and Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Week

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony has been named the Western Conference Player of the week with Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo winning the honour in the East.

In games played between November 25 and December 1, Anthony averaged 22.3 points (57.4 per cent FG, 45.5 per cent 3PT, 88.9 per cent FT), 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists as the Trail Blazers went 3-0. Anthony scored a season-high 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting at Chicago on November 25 to go with eight rebounds, two assists and one steal.

With his final basket, Anthony passed Alex English (25,613 career points) for 18th on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Two nights later, he recorded 19 points four rebounds and two assists against Oklahoma City. His 81.8 per cent shooting from the field marked the highest field goal percentage for a single game with at least two field goal attempts in his career.

0:25 Carmelo Anthony finished with 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting as he delighted the crowd on his home debut for Portland

Anthony closed the week with a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds to go with four assists and one steal against Chicago on November 29. It was his 755th career game of 20-plus points, breaking a tie with Oscar Robertson for the 10th-most 20-point games in NBA history.

It is the 19th time in his career that Anthony has received a Conference Player of the Week honour, and the first time he has received the award since March 10, 2014.

Image: Giannis Antetokounmpo finishes at the rim against the Bulls

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 4-0 record in Week 6, averaging 34.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He also shot 54.5 per cent from the field as Milwaukee extended their current winning streak to 11 games.

The highlight of Antetokounmpo's week came on November 25 against the Jazz when he recorded the second 50-point game of his career by scoring 50 points with 14 rebounds, six assists, two steals and zero turnovers. It was just the fifth time in NBA history a player has scored 50 points with 10 rebounds with no turnovers.

1:59 Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up a season-best 50 points as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Utah Jazz

Antetokounmpo also tallied three of his NBA-high 12 30-point, 10-rebound games last week. On the season, He is averaging a career-high 30.9 points (2nd in NBA), a career-high 13.4 rebounds (3rd in NBA), a career-high-tying 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 56.0 per cent from the field.

This is the second time Antetokounmpo has won Player of the Week this season and the 11th time in his career.

