Portland Trail Blazers to guarantee Carmelo Anthony deal

The Portland Trail Blazers will change Carmelo Anthony's contract into a guaranteed deal.

Anthony signed a non-guaranteed one-year, $2.15m deal upon joining the team last month but his production has fast-speeded the decision.

The team has until early January to guarantee the deal but apparently figures there is no reason to wait.

Anthony was Western Conference Player of the Week last week after averaging 22.3 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Overall, the 10-time All-Star is averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds and has scored at least 20 points in three of his eight games with the team.

"Melo's been terrific for us," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "He's enjoying the experience. He's been a breath of fresh air for us that we needed."

The Trail Blazers are just 9-13 but have won four of their past five games heading into Friday's home contest against the Los Angeles Lakers.