Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Portland Trail Blazers to guarantee Carmelo Anthony deal

Reuters

Friday 6 December 2019 06:30, UK

Carmelo Anthony salutes the crowd during his home debut for the Blazers
Image: Carmelo Anthony will get a guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will change Carmelo Anthony's contract into a guaranteed deal.

Anthony signed a non-guaranteed one-year, $2.15m deal upon joining the team last month but his production has fast-speeded the decision.

The team has until early January to guarantee the deal but apparently figures there is no reason to wait.

Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 27, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
Image: Anthony is averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds this season

Anthony was Western Conference Player of the Week last week after averaging 22.3 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Overall, the 10-time All-Star is averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds and has scored at least 20 points in three of his eight games with the team.

Sacramento Portland 1:16
Highlights of the Sacramento Kings' visit to the Portland Trail Blazers in Week 7 of the NBA

"Melo's been terrific for us," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "He's enjoying the experience. He's been a breath of fresh air for us that we needed."

More on this story

The Trail Blazers are just 9-13 but have won four of their past five games heading into Friday's home contest against the Los Angeles Lakers.

© 2019 Sky UK