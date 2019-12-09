Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on YouTube

Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey join Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' weekly NBA social show, live on YouTube on Tuesday at 5:45pm.

The guys have plenty to talk about after a busy Week 7 in the association with the struggling New York Knicks high on the agenda.

The Eastern Conference cellar dwellers fired head coach David Fizdale following back-to-back 40-point defeats. Is there any hope for Knicks fans after the latest chapter in their miserable recent history?

Devin Booker has been at the heart of the Suns' improvement this season, averaging 25.5 points per game and keeping Phoenix in the playoff hunt in the Western Conference. Where does Booker rank among the NBA's best pure scorers?

Mo will be meeting a very special musical guest in his 'Who's Got Game?' feature and, with 2020 around the corner, will also go head to head with Ovie as the pair select their respective Teams of the Decade. Which dream team will come out on top?

Finally, Ovie will give his thoughts of this weekend's upcoming Primetime games: Suns @ Spurs (Saturday 10pm) and Magic @ Pelicans (Sunday 8pm).

Tune in to watch the show live on YouTube and have your say on every topic discussed.

Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on Sky Sports' YouTube Channel from 5.45pm on Tuesday evening.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.