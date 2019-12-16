Please select your default edition
Make your NBA Christmas Day predictions and win prizes

Monday 16 December 2019 16:59, UK

Watch five NBA games on Christmas Day live on Sky Sports - credit NBA 0:29
Watch five live marquee NBA match-ups on Christmas Day, only on Sky Sports

Put your NBA knowledge to the test and win prizes. Can you correctly predict the winners of all five NBA Christmas Day games?

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Grabbing your chance to earn a Christmas bonus could not be easier.

Use the interactive graphic below to pick who you think will emerge victorious in each of the featured NBA Christmas Day games.

NBA Christmas Day live on Sky Sports

  • Boston Celtics @ Toronto Raptors, 5pm, Sky Sports Action
  • Milwaukee Bucks @ Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30pm, Sky Sports Action
  • Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors, 10pm, Sky Sports Action
  • LA Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers, 1am, Sky Sports Action
  • New Orleans Pelicans @ Denver Nuggets, 3:30am, Sky Sports Action

If all five of your predictions are correct, you will be entered into a draw to win £100 to spend at NBAStore.eu.

Make your NBA Christmas Day predictions

