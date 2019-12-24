WATCH: Sky Sports Heatcheck Christmas Special

Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey join host Jaydee Dyer to preview the five NBA Christmas Day games.

Heavyweight battles abound on the NBA's Christmas Day schedule and the Heatcheck team are on hand to preview all five clashes, including Clippers @ Lakers and Bucks @ 76ers.

Ovie and Mo dig deep into the match-ups and pick their winners. Can Joel Embiid and the Sixers stop Bucks' offensive juggernaut Giannis Antetokounmpo? Will AD and Lebron or Kawhi and PG13 claim the bragging rights in the latest Battle of Los Angeles? How many points will James Harden rack up against the injury-depleted Golden State Warriors?

BBL legend Mike Tuck and Double Clutch UK podcaster Mike Miller join the show to offer their takes on the Christmas games too.

NBA Christmas Day live on Sky Sports Celtics @ Raptors | 5pm | Sky Sports Action

Bucks @ 76ers | 7:30pm | Sky Sports Action

Rockets @ Warriors | 10pm | Sky Sports Action

Clippers @ Lakers | 1am | Sky Sports Action

Pelicans @ Nuggets | 3:30am | Sky Sports Action

