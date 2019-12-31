Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley sidelined by wrist injury

Tuesday 31 December 2019 06:48, UK

Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers brings the ball up the court against the San Antonio Spurs on January 20, 2019 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Image: Patrick Beverley has suffered a wrist injury

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is likely to miss a few games because of a sprained right wrist, according to reports on Monday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Clippers already have counted out Beverley for their next game, at Sacramento on Tuesday night. The guard sustained the injury on Saturday during the third quarter of Los Angeles' 120-107 loss to the visiting Utah Jazz.

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Who will you send to Chicago for the 2020 All-Star Game? Make your picks now!

Beverley finished that contest with 12 points and five rebounds in 23 minutes.

The Clippers have three games in quick succession, all at home, after a New Year's Day break. They face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Beverley, 31, is averaging eight points and six rebounds a game this season for the Clippers, who are 23-11 and in third place in the Western Conference.

The team has alternated wins and losses over the past eight games.

More on this story

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK