Giannis Antetokounmpo says Bucks can still do better after reaching 30 wins

With an NBA-best 30-5 record, the Milwaukee Bucks are off to a great start. Giannis Antetokounmpo, though, is more concerned with the team's finish this season.

The reigning MVP had 23 points and 10 rebounds after missing two games with a sore back, and Milwaukee pulled away in the second half for a 123-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Antetokounmpo, the league's second-leading scorer with an average of 30.3 points per game, played only 27 minutes and sat out the final five-and-a-half 2 because of the lopsided score. He was 8-for-14 from the field with six assists.

"We won 30 games before January; it's cool, but we can always do better," Antetokounmpo said. "We've got to keep improving because the goal is to play late in the season."

Khris Middleton scored 25 points for the Bucks, and Eric Bledsoe had 15 points in 16 minutes after missing the previous eight games with a fractured right leg.

"We move way faster with him", Antetokounmpo said of Bledsoe. "He's like a sports car. He goes so fast, and we have got to follow him. It is always good to have him back."

Zach LaVine scored 19 points for Chicago but shot just 7-for-23 from the field. Lauri Markkanen and Coby White had 18 points apiece and Wendell Carter Jr. added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls.

"In the first half, I think we were there, but I think in the second half, we weren't playing our best basketball," Markkanen said.

"We have shown we can play with anybody, but obviously we've got to do it for 48 minutes to actually win the game. We can't have those lapses we did in the third. We're capable of getting those wins."

With just under two minutes left in the first half, White hit a driving scoop off the glass to give the Bulls a 52-51 lead, their first of the game. Antetokounmpo quickly answered with a putback on the other end to put the Bucks back on top.

Any chance of a Chicago upset was quickly dashed in the third. The Bucks opened with a 17-4 run for a 72-56 lead with Antetokounmpo capping the spurt with a thunderous dunk that drew a loud roar from the United Center crowd.

"There are momentum plays, there are things that just give your team energy and may be deflating for your opponent," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

"It was great. For him to miss a couple of games and come back and have a dunk like that was impressive."

