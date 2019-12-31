The NBA's East Conference is loaded at the top - and it might stay that way

There is a log-jam at the top of the Eastern Conference featuring more good teams than usual and things might stay that way, writes Tim Reynolds.

The West is used to being loaded at the top. The East, not so much.

But a new year is arriving with a new look in the NBA's Eastern Conference. The league will wake up on the first day of 2020 with six teams with winning percentages of .600 or better, the first time that has been the case on New Year's Day since 1998.

"This is a tough part of the country, a tough part of our league," Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said.

He did not say finally, but he could have.

Just last spring, the Brooklyn Nets earned the No 6 seed in the East playoffs with a 42-40 record. This season, it won't be inconceivable if two teams in the East reach 50 wins and start the playoffs on the road anyway.

That would be amazing, considering that every 50-win team in the East since 1998 has gotten a top-four seed.

Has there been a power shift from one conference to another? And can what seems to be happening in the East race last until April?

"My gut feel is, I think it can," Brown said. "Is there a power shift? I am biased but I think quite possibly."

That one could easily be argued. Going into 2020, the basic structure of the standings in each conference is basically the same.

There is a team that has broken a bit away atop the pack - Milwaukee in the East; the Los Angeles Lakers out West.

Then there are five teams jostling for spots two through six - Miami, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia and Indiana in the East; Denver, the LA Clippers, Houston, Dallas and Utah in the West.

There is a team around .500 hovering in seventh - Brooklyn in the East, Oklahoma City in the West.

And then there is a below-.500 team in eighth - Orlando in the East, Portland in the West.

The East and West have split the last eight NBA Finals, so it is not like there has been a huge disparity in talent at the very top. But the West, top to bottom, has unquestionably been the stronger side of the league for some time.

Things seem different now.

"It is really competitive and you have to like this," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. "You have to enjoy it as a competitor. People have been disparaging the Eastern Conference for so long. You have some really good teams here in the East and the teams are proving it."

Decade in review

Image: Tim Duncan celebrates the Spurs title win in 2014

There were seven different franchises with at least one NBA championship in the 2010s, Golden State leading the way with three followed by Miami with two.

San Antonio are one of the five clubs with one - but a case could be made for the Spurs being the team of the decade.

The Spurs had the most wins in the 2010s, whether just counting the regular season or adding both the regular season and the playoffs together. Oklahoma City was No 2 in regular-season wins, followed by Golden State, Houston and Miami.

The fewest wins? That would be Sacramento, followed by Minnesota, Brooklyn, Phoenix and New York.

But a special decade-long award for futility should go to Detroit - the only team in the NBA that did not win a playoff game in the 2010s. The Pistons have lost 14 consecutive postseason contests since winning Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference finals.

Other single-game landmarks from the 2010s

Most points - Devin Booker scored 70 points for Phoenix against Boston on March 24, 2017.

Most rebounds - Kevin Love had 31 for Minnesota against New York on November 12, 2010.

Most assists - Rajon Rondo had 25 for New Orleans against Brooklyn on December 27, 2017.

Most steals - Lou Williams had 10 for the LA Clippers against Utah on January 20, 2018, and Draymond Green had 10 for Golden State against Memphis on February 10, 2017.

Green's was part of a most unique triple-double; he also had 11 rebounds and 10 assists, but only four points.

Most three-pointers - Klay Thompson made 14 treys for Golden State against Chicago on October. 29, 2018.

Most blocks - Poor Chicago. JaVale McGee had 12 for Washington against the Bulls on March 15, 2011 and Hassan Whiteside had 12 for Miami against the Bulls on January 25, 2015.

