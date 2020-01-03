Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac out indefinitely with severe knee injury

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is out indefinitely after an MRI exam revealed a severe sprain and bone contusion in his left knee, the team announced on Thursday.

The Magic said that Isaac will be re-evaluated in eight-to-10 weeks and that operative and non-operative treatments are being considered.

"While this certainly is disappointing news, there was no damage to his ACL, MCL and PCL ligaments," said Jeff Weltman, the Magic's president of basketball operations.

"All signs point to a complete recovery and this should not impact his future growth."

Isaac was removed from the floor on a stretcher with 9:57 left in the first quarter of Orlando's 122-101 victory over the host Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Isaac was holding his left knee after making contact with Washington guard Bradley Beal on a drive to the basket. The 22-year-old remained on the floor for several moments before being helped on the stretcher and the team said he hyperextended the knee.

Isaac is averaging career highs in points (12.0 per game), rebounds (6.9), blocks (2.4), assists (1.4) and steals (1.6). He is in his third NBA season after being drafted sixth overall out of Florida State in 2017.

