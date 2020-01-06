NBA report card: Thunder, Clippers, 76ers and Grizzlies graded

Which teams have starred and which have flattered to deceive over the last seven days in the NBA? Sky Sports NBA assesses the contrasting Week 11 fortunes of four teams.

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-15, Week 11 record 3-0) - Grade A

The Thunder's excellent form over the last month has established then as bona fide playoff contenders, something few thought possible following the summer departures of Russell Westbrook and Paul George. They have won nine of their last 10 games, including Week 11 victories over the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chris Paul, freed from sharing leadership duties with James Harden in Houston, is back doing what he does best, dictating games as the de facto floor general. Around him, the solid play of sharpshooter Danilo Gallinari, defensive bruiser Steven Adams and bench scorer Dennis Schroder has given him excellent support.

The continuing ascent of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - acquired as part of the blockbuster trade that sent George to the LA Clippers - has been a boon for the Thunder. 'SGA' is now averaging 19.9 points per game and is the Thunder's leading scorer.

Speaking after OKC's win over the Spurs, NBA TV analyst Caron Butler called Gilgeous-Alexander "one of the best finishers in the game" before adding: "What is really helping him is playing alongside Chris Paul. We thought [Paul's tenure in OKC] would be a 'rental' situation and that Chris would elect to get out of there. But you know what, they are trending in the right direction and creating havoc for a lot of people in the Western Conference."

LA Clippers (26-12, Week 11 record 3-1) - Grade B-

On the face of it, fourth spot in the West, a 26-12 record and three wins from four Week 11 games isn't a problem for a Clippers team that is ultimately still a work in progress.

However, after conceding a total of 272 points to the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks at the weekend, the Clippers' defensive issues are certain to become a major talking point if not addressed as the season progresses.

Speaking after their 135-132 win over the Knicks on Sunday night, Paul George acknowledged as much himself. "We still allow too many points," he said. "We have got to get better on defense. It is an area we have got to improve."

With the elite two-way talent of George and Kawhi Leonard at their disposal, augmented by the defensive tenacity of Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell, there is no reason to expect those improvements will not be made, especially when the team is at full health on a consistent basis.

Given the lofty preseason predictions made about the Clippers, this is one problem no one expected them to face.

Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, Week 11 0-2) - Grade D

Week 11 followed a familiar pattern for the 76ers. They faced two playoff contending-teams away from home (the Indiana Pacers and the Houston Rockets) and suffered double-digit defeats. That signature home win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day suddenly seems a distant memory.

The Sixers' Week 11 defeats extended their current losing streak to four, all of which have come on the road. Philly's home form (16-2) is the third-best in the East but their road record (7-12) is seventh-worst of the eight teams currently occupying the playoff places.

The 76ers' issues are well-documented - three-point shooting (only five teams attempt fewer) stemming from a lack of floor spacing, the lack of a closer and, in Joel Embiid, a dominant player unable to dominate night in, night out.

Philadelphia's current losing run follows streaks of five wins, three losses and three victories dating back to December 7.

The NBA is no closer to learning the true identity of its most enigmatic team.

Memphis Grizzlies (15-22, Week 11 record 2-1) - Grade B

Whisper it but the rebuilding Memphis Grizzlies are ninth in the West just half-a-game from claiming the eighth playoff spot from the struggling San Antonio Spurs.

A 140-114 surprise Saturday night shellacking of the LA Clippers in Staples Center was the highlight of their week and was followed up by a 121-114 success in Phoenix, where double-figure scoring from six players was enough to resist a 40-point outburst from Suns guard Devin Booker.

The relentless attacking of No 2 overall pick Ja Morant is the most eye-catching aspect of Memphis' offense but there is much more to like beyond that, from Jaren Jackson Jr's development into a floor-spacing three-point threat and solid play of rookie Brandon Clarke to the contributions of Jae Crowder (27 points vs the Clippers), Jonas Valanciunas (30 points vs the Suns) and Dillion Brooks (18.7 points and 4.7 three-pointers across three games in 2020).

Regardless of how their season unfolds from this point, the Grizzlies have established their credentials as a team with a bright long-term future.

