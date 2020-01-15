Zion Williamson expected to make NBA debut on January 22, says David Griffin

The pregame between-the-legs dunk routine for Zion Williamson could finally manifest itself on the court this season, with the rookie star set to make his NBA debut on January 22 when the New Orleans Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs.

Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin told reporters on Wednesday that Williamson is on track to make his NBA debut then.

Williamson's return would mark his first action since October 13, and is the culmination of a slow, deliberate rehabilitation process stemming from an October 21 surgery on his right knee.

Williamson returned to full-court, five-on-five work in practice with the Pelicans on January 7. But coach Alvin Gentry and the organisation took a non-committal stance about when Williamson would join his team-mates on the floor in games.

Gentry has stated all along that once Williamson returns, he will be on a minutes restriction. However, Griffin told reporters on Wednesday that Williamson will not be on a minutes restriction when he returns. His playing time will be determined by how he is faring on the court.

Still, it remains possible when Williamson hits the court against the Spurs, his time could be brief.

Williamson, 19, hasn't played in a game since an October 13 exhibition victory over the San Antonio Spurs, in which he racked up 22 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Williamson said he first started to feel pain in his right knee after New Orleans' 123-114 win in San Antonio.

A subsequent MRI exam revealed damage to the meniscus in Williamson's right knee, and the rookie underwent surgery on October 21, a day before the team's season-opening road loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The team initially pointed to a six-to-eight week time frame for Williamson's recovery, but it also took a long-term view toward the rookie's rehabilitation process, before deciding ultimately to bring him along at a slower pace, given his importance to the franchise.

The No 1 overall pick in last year's Draft, Williamson scored the most points in the preseason by a rookie in the last three seasons when he hit on 12-of-13 shots for 29 points in a Pelicans comeback win over the Chicago Bulls.

Williamson averaged 23.3 points per game in four preseason outings while shooting 71.4 per cent and pulling down 6.5 rebounds.

