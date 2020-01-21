Boston Celtics have an opportunity to make some noise in East playoffs, says Kenny Smith

The Boston Celtics have an opportunity to make some noise in the Eastern Conference playoffs because of shot-creators Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum, says NBA analyst Kenny Smith.

Walker scored 20 points to end a career-long personal losing streak against LeBron James and Tatum added a game-high 27 as the Celtics hammered the Lakers 139-107 on Monday night.

Speaking on Inside The NBA following the Celtics' emphatic win, Smith said Walker and Tatum's ability to create their own shot will be a significant advantage in the postseason.

"I think Boston have an opportunity to really make some noise because they have guys who are really difficult to guard.

"We all know that in playoff basketball, offensively at least, the first option often doesn't work. You have to go to Plan B or C. You have to guys who can create shots with 8-10 seconds or less on the shot clock. When you are able to do that, you always have a comfort level.

Image: Jayson Tatum elevates for a dunk in the Celtics' rout of the Lakers

"(With Boston) you have guys, two for sure, that can do that for sure in Tatum and Walker."

Walker spoke to reporters after the game and was asked for his reaction on securing a win over James for the first time in 29 tries.

"I am happy I got one at least, before he goes," Walker said with a laugh. "Who knows how long he can play, because he is just incredible. But you know, it is only one. One and 28. He has beaten a lot of guys. I bet you there are a lot of people who don't have a winning record against LeBron James."

Walker's 28 games without a win against James was second in NBA history only to Sherman Douglas' 0-30 head-to-head record against Michael Jordan.

Jaylen Brown scored 20 points and drew a technical foul after he hung on the rim with one arm and taunted James after dunking over him in the second quarter.

"I ain't going to lie, that was pretty nice, pretty awesome," Brown said. "LeBron, he has gotten so many other guys. Just to be out there against one of the best players to ever play the game is an honour. I always like that match-up and it gives me a little extra boost."

James said there was no shame in getting beaten.

"Why would I take it personally? It is part of basketball," he said. "It is not the first time I got dunked on. It might not be the last time I get dunked on. But Jaylen has been playing exceptionally well this year. It was a good play."

James had 15 points and 13 assists for the Lakers, who had won 10 of their previous 11 games. But the Celtics made 13 of their first 22 three-point attempts to open a 103-75 lead in the third quarter - the biggest against Los Angeles all season - until Boston made it a 34-point game in the fourth.

"We were fortunate to put the ball in the basket quite a bit," said Celtics coach Brad Stevens, whose team shot 56 per cent overall. "The ball going in masks some things."

The Lakers' only visit to Boston this season brought out a few celebrities, including rapper Snoop Dogg, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz and a handful of members of the New England Patriots.

James took advantage of the trip to Boston to take in a high school game his son Bronny was playing in Springfield. The Lakers star reportedly made the 90-mile commute across the state in a helicopter.

"My routine was broken today, but I could care less about it if I was seeing my family," he said. "It was a unique opportunity to see my son, live, play that close to where I am at. So I could care less about all that. It is all secondary when it comes to my family."

