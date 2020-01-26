Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash aged 41

NBA great Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, aged 41.

Bryant was among five people to die when a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed in Calabasas, which is about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles. There are no reported survivors.

The City of Calabasas tweeted: "It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

"The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning.

"Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) are investigating."

Bryant played his entire NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping them win five NBA championships. He also won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

Considered one of the greatest to ever play the sport, Bryant was selected in 18 All-Star games and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the league in 2008.

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Rest easy Legend 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/a0lWTWacKW — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020

Bryant, who was born in Philadelphia in 1978, was drafted at number 13 by the Charlotte Hornets in 1996 but was immediately traded to the Lakers.

The Lakers retired both of Bryant's shirt numbers - eight and 24 - in a ceremony in December 2017. Then-franchise president Magic Johnson said: "We're here to celebrate the greatest who has ever worn the purple and gold."

Image: At the age of 34, Bryant became the youngest player to surpass 30, 000 points in NBA history

He stood third in the all-time NBA points list until Saturday night, when current Laker LeBron James overtook him.

James had told NBA.com after the game: "I'm just happy to be in any conversation with Kobe Bryant, one of the all-time greats to ever play."

Bryant tweeted on Saturday night: "Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother."

Bryant was also an Oscar winner, landing an Academy Award for his short film Dear Basketball in 2018.