Kobe Bryant: NBA great's legacy will 'live on forever' in the world of basketball

Sky Sports' NBA host Jaydee Dyer pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, taking a look at his legacy as one of the greatest professional basketball players of all-time.

It's difficult to comprehend the news at the moment, you almost don't want to believe it.

The accolades he has won throughout his career are there for all to see, he had 20 years in the league representing LA Lakers, the most famous franchise in the NBA.

Growing up, basketball fans will always remember those game-winning shots from Kobe and the way he inspired a whole new generation.

People talk about the NBA having cycles, people talk about the '80s with Larry Bird, the '90s with Michael Jordan, there is very much a period within history during the early 2000s where it was Bryant's era.

The whole world stopped to appreciate Kobe, who has since then passed the mantle on to LeBron James.

The five Championships, one MVP award, two Finals MVP awards, the 18 All-Star appearances are amazing achievements. Bryant was also part of the USA Olympic gold-winning teams at the 2008 and 2012 Games in Beijing and London.

But it is also his smile and the energy which he espoused on and off of the court and the aura with which he carried himself that resonated with so many fans.

Having the privilege to cover the NBA finals last year and be on the ground for Sky Sports gave me a real insight into how the American sports media feel towards Bryant.

Each journalist spoke of his confidence, his intelligence with speaking numerous languages, being one of the few players to progress straight from high school into the league; Bryant's legacy will live forever in basketball.

If you play for the LA Lakers you are automatically in the spotlight, but to have the No 8 and No 24 jerseys retired in your honour, for a famous franchise which has included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and now LeBron James, is nothing short of remarkable.

Image: Bryant pictured with his five NBA titles

I really want people to understand the unique DNA of Bryant, coming into the league in 1996 straight from Lower Merion high school, he had to endure huge pressure.

At that moment, beginning his NBA career wearing the No 8, Kobe's words and attitude resembled someone who had the vision of being a Hall of Famer, but not the ability yet.

But during his first 10 years, he was able to three-peat with Shaquille O'Neal, his recognisable afro had Hollywood excited about one of the most iconic franchises again with Showtime Lakers being back in full effect, that Lakers team was historic until O'Neal's trade in 2004.

Two years later with the franchise under his sole control, a new Kobe Bryant was born.

Image: Bryant had the Lakers' No 8 and No 24 jerseys retired in his honour

The next 10 years of his career was a different time.

Whereas No 8 Bryant had sheer relentlessness, unrivalled work rate and undeniable tenacity, the new No 24 Bryant elevated himself to another iconic level with two further championships and an assassin mentality in never hiding from the brightest moments in the most pressurised situations.

Through his dedication, hard work and commitment throughout his 20 years in the league, he was able to emerge into the conversation of being the best to ever play the game, and arguably the best ever Laker.

But most importantly, he is a man that is loved and revered by all who have dreams and ambitions.

He coined the phrase 'Mamba Mentality' and it was this special DNA that saw the transition into the 24 jersey for the second part of his career and helped elevate both jerseys into the historic Laker jersey retirement.

Image: Gianna and Kobe pictured courtside together at the WNBA All-Star Game 2019

Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also on board the aircraft which crashed just before 10am local time in Calabasas on Sunday.

Gianna was an aspiring player herself was incredibly technically gifted, she could often be seen courtside smiling and supporting her dad in action.

Kobe and his wife Vanessa's second daughter of four played for the Mamba Academy ballers with her father as the coach, and the pair were expected to attend at a game in Thousand Oaks before they tragically passed away.

From a basketball perspective, she had it all, the desire to play professionally, and she was the resemblance of her father in terms of that technicality and hunger from within - Kobe frequently shared videos on social media of the duo training and playing together.

In a wider sense with Kobe, you are talking about the father, the husband, the philanthropist, giving back to the community which has served him so well.

Recently he has been giving back to basketball, creating documentaries that have won Oscars and other achievements.

He will always live as an icon both as a sporting figure and for people involved with the NBA.