Zion Williamson plays 30 minutes in victorious Pelicans road debut

Zion Williamson played for 30 minutes, his most as a professional to date, to help the New Orleans Pelicans to a 125-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Williamson scored 14 points - all inside the paint - in a relatively uneventful NBA road debut as Jrue Holiday scored 26 and led Pelicans to their 13th win in their last 20 games on Tuesday night.

Playing in just his fourth game, Williamson added nine rebounds and an assist while shooting 53.8 per cent from the floor.

He didn't do anything spectacular or particularly crowd-pleasing, but that hardly mattered to the Pelicans, who are just happy to have the hyped rookie on the floor and healthy.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 and Nicolo Melli made two big three-pointers in the fourth quarter to slow Cleveland's comeback. Collin Sexton scored 24, rookie Kevin Porter Jr 21 and Larry Nance Jr had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavs, who have lost eight of their last nine games.

Williamson returned last week after missing the Pelicans' first 43 games following right knee surgery, and the team's medical staff are closely monitoring his playing time as he gets back into game shape.

The former Duke star didn't score in the first quarter before he dropped consecutive lay-ups in the second. Later, Williamson caught a pass on the block and was set to deliver a two-handed dunk, but Sexton blocked it from behind and then shot a glance at the heralded 19-year-old.

"He is an athlete. He got me that time. I'm still adjusting to having my legs in games but he got the best of me on that one," Williamson said. "Hopefully I'll get a different result next time."

When the Cavs were cutting into the Pelicans' double-digit lead in the fourth, Williamson grabbed offensive rebounds and made putbacks on consecutive possessions.

"It was great, we got the win," Williamson told reporters after the game. "Even though it was an away game, the crowd's energy was great."

Asked how the NBA differed to his experiences as a college player at Duke and what lessons he has learned in his first week as a pro, Williamson said: "Adjusting on the fly and communicating with your team-mates when the game is happening. Scouting reports can be misleading sometimes and some players could do more than the report says.

"Being around veterans and experienced players who have been through so much. Jrue (Holiday) is an All-Star has been through a lot. So has Derrick Favours. Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Lonzo (Ball) have all been through so much. I'm just four games in so it's a lot to take in but I'm surrounded by great team-mates."

"Whatever my team needs me to do, I'm going to go out there and do and try to help us win."

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was pleased with Williamson's latest performance.

"He has the 'X' factor. He is all about the team. He is going to play hard. He is going to do things that help other guys become better," he said.

