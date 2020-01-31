Ja Morant should have been selected for All-Star Game, say Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant should have been selected among the Western Conference All-Star reserves, said Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley.

Speaking on TNT's Inside The NBA following the announcement of the All-Star reserves who will represent the East and the West at the showpiece game in Chicago on February 16, O'Neal said: "I like the list (of West reserves. However, I would have also rewarded Ja Morant.

"(Memphis) are in the eighth spot. If you want to talk about winning, they are in playoff contention. He has a lot of style, a lot of charisma. I like his game. I would have rewarded that young fella.

"Remember, in high school and college, no one really knew about him. He showed us what he could do in the NCAA tournament (last year) and (having now come into the NBA) has not let us down this year."

Morant, drafted No 2 overall by Memphis in the 2019 Draft, is the Grizzlies' leading scorer (17.5 points per game) and the runaway leader in the race for the Rookie of the Year award.

5:01 Charles Barkley said Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo's selection for the All-Star Game was 'well deserved'

O'Neal's fellow Inside analyst Charles Barkley also backed Morant.

"Ja Morant should have made this team. There is not a single person - not even in Memphis - who picked the Grizzlies to make the playoffs! To have that team in playoff contention, I would have voted for Ja Morant myself. He has been spectacular."

Western Conference All-Star reserves Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets)

Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

One player to be rewarded with an All-Star reserve selection for the first time was New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.

Shipped to New Orleans in the summer trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, Ingram has produced a career-best season, averaging 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game and keeping the Pelicans afloat during the 43-game absence of No 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson.

4:22 Brandon Ingram fired for a career-high 49 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Utah Jazz 138-132 in overtime

"Brandon Ingram was my choice as the replacement for Paul George, said Inside analyst Kenny Smith. "We all thought it would be a total collapse without Zion. The way (Ingram) had played with the Lakers would give you no instinct to say he would be this good, this early for (New Orleans). (His selection) is a testament to his personal hard work.

"You have got to give (Pelicans VP of basketball operations) David Griffin credit," said Barkley. "They got a lot of pieces from the Lakers (in the trade for Anthony Davis) but he went out and got (Derrick) Favors. Jrue Holiday, other than Rudy Gobert, is probably the most underrated player in the league. But I don't think the Pelicans can make up the ground (to earn a playoff place).

2:33 The Eastern Conference reserves for the 2020 All-Star Game have been announced

In the East, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo received his maiden All-Star selection. Adebayo and team-mate Jimmy Butler were picked along with Kyle Lowry (Raptors), Ben Simmons (76ers), Khris Middleton (Bucks), Domantas Sabonis (Pacers) and Jayson Tatum (Celtics).

"Bam Adebayo has been fantastic," Barkley said. "I didn't know he was going to be this terrific of a player. I thought he was a guy who would have good offensive numbers or good rebounding numbers. He is terrific at both. The energy level he plays at… I am happy for him. Well deserved."

Despite his spectacular scoring for the Washington Wizards, shooting guard Bradley Beal was not selected among the East reserves. He is just the third player in NBA history to average more than 28 points per game at this point of the season and not receive an All-Star selection.

"Beal definitely had a case (for selection), but because of the Wizards' record (16-31), I think you have to give guys like Adebayo a chance," said O'Neal.

1:17 Bradley Beal torched the Charlotte Hornets for 34 points to lead the Washington Wizards to victory

"Beal is averaging 28 (points per game) but is it making a difference? Kyle Lowry is averaging 20 points on a team that is No 2 in East. You have to reward guys who are putting in work that is valuable," said Smith. "Those 20 points are making a difference. That is where the vote is won."

Another player who can consider himself unfortunate to miss out on All-Star selection is Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose.

"What Rose has done has been a surprise, Barkley said. "We all thought he was finished but he has been spectacular. I wanted to reward Derrick Rose. It has been a shock to us how well he has played this year."

