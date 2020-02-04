Damian Lillard repeats as Western Conference Player of the Week

Portland Trail Blazers guard Lillard has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Lillard was named the West's top player for the week ending February 2, the league announced on Monday.

Lillard averaged 45.0 points (56.3 FG%, 56.4 3PT%, 88.5 FT%), 7.0 rebounds and 11.0 assists for the week while leading Portland to wins over the Rockets, Lakers and Jazz. He led the NBA in scoring and field goals made for games played from January 27 to February 2, while ranking second in assists and three-pointers made.

Against Houston on January 29, Lillard recorded the first triple-double of his career, finishing with 36 points (11-21 FG, 6-12 3PT, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds and11 assists. He scored 48 points (17-30 FG, 7-12 3PT, 7-8 FT) to go with nine rebounds and 10 assists at the Los Angeles Lakers on January 31, with 23 points coming in the third quarter.

Lillard finished Week 15 with 51 points (17-29 FG, 9-15 3PT, 8-8 FT), two rebounds and 12 assists against the Utah Jazz, marking his third game of 50-plus points in the last six contests. It was his sixth consecutive game with at least six three-pointers, setting an NBA record.

For the season, Lillard is averaging 29.8 points (46.3 FG%, 39.7 3PT%, 88.8 FT%), 4.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

Among league leaders, he ranks third in scoring, sixth in assists and second in three-pointers and free throws made.

It is the ninth time in his career that Lillard has won Player of the Week honours and the first time in his career that he has won in consecutive weeks.

Boston Celtics guard/forward Jaylen Brown has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Brown averaged 25.0 points and 6.3 rebounds as the Boston Celtics went 3-0 in Week 15, beating the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

Brown is in the midst of his best NBA season to date but he won't be joining his team-mates Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum in the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

In 40 games this season, Brown is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is shooting 49.7 per cent from the floor, 37.9 per cent from the three-point line and 75.3 per cent from the free throw line.

The Celtics are 33-15 on the season and look certain to secure a top-four playoff seed in the East.

