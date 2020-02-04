Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on YouTube

Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey join host Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' weekly NBA social show, live on YouTube on Tuesday at 5.45pm.

It has been an emotional 10 days in the NBA following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash.

Ovie, Mo and Jaydee will share their favourite memories of Bryant and discuss what the 'Black Mamba' meant to them. ESPN journalist Marc Spears will also join the show via Skype to share his Kobe stories.

You can join the conversation by tweeting your greatest Kobe memories to @SkySportsNBA on Twitter using the hashtag #SkySportsHeatcheck.

With the All-Star players pool now set and team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo primed to make their picks, a draft you can watch live on Sky Sports on Thursday night, Ovie and Mo are ready to discuss the biggest All-Star snubs and which players both captains will be keen to select.

Finally, the panel will preview this weekend's NBA Primetime games, live on Sky Sports, where the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Orlando Magic (Saturday 10pm) and the Boston Celtics travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Don't forget, you can engage with the show live and comment on every topic discussed - and remember to use #SkySportsHeatcheck on Twitter!

Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on Sky Sports' YouTube Channel from 5:45pm on Tuesday evening.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.