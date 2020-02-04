Please select your default edition
New York Knicks part ways with team president Steve Mills

Tuesday 4 February 2020 19:25, UK

New York Knicks President Steve Mills speaks at the unveiling of the Knicks&#39; jersey sponsorship with Squarespace at Madison Square Garden on October 10, 2017 in New York City.
The New York Knicks have parted ways with team president Steve Mills, just two days before the NBA trade deadline.

Mills has been replaced by general manager Scott Perry while the Knicks undertake a search to find a replacement.

"Steve and I have come to the decision that it would be best for him to leave his role as president of the New York Knicks," owner James Dolan said in a press release. "We thank Steve for his many years of service to our organisation and look forward to continuing our relationship with him as part of our board."

Mills, 60, has been with the Knicks since 2013, serving as executive vice president and general manager before taking over as president in July 2017.

I would like to thank the staff and the players for their hard work during my tenure. I will always be a Knicks fan.
Steve Mills

"It has been a great honour to represent the Knicks," Mills said. "I will always be grateful to Jim for giving me the chance to represent this franchise and I'm disappointed we were unable to achieve success for New York. I would like to thank the staff and the players for their hard work during my tenure. I will always be a Knicks fan."

The Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale in December after a 4-18 start to the current season. They are 11-18 under interim coach Mike Miller and 15-36 overall, the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

They have not been to the playoffs since the 2012-13 season.

