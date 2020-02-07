Watch Making It Rain: A Scottish basketball story

Discover Scotland's surprisingly deep basketball roots with Making It Rain: A Scottish basketball story.

The film explores a nationally televised domestic rivalry in the 1980s and the current national team's great run in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Making It Rain also tracks the journey of Robert Archibald, the first Scot to play in the NBA.

Archibald died, aged 39, on January 25.

Paisley-born GB international Archibald was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2002 before going on to play for the Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

Image: Robert Archibald played in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors

Basketball Scotland's chief executive Kevin Pringle said of Archibald: "He was a wonderful man and a great friend, as well as being a trailblazer and an inspiration to others. Throughout his extraordinary career, he always played with pride and determination, and was always a credit to his country, whether representing Scotland or GB at home or abroad.

"The basketball community has lost a great role model and a true friend, and the thoughts of the whole community are with his family at this difficult time. We will miss him."

Archibald played 44 NBA games at center or power forward and later enjoyed a successful career in Europe with the likes of Valencia and Joventut Badalona as well as representing Great Britain in the 2012 London Olympics.

Learn more about Archibald's life and career, as well as the history of Scottish basketball, by watching Making It Rain: A Scottish Basketball Story.