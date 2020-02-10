Memphis Grizzlies waive Dion Waiters just days after acquiring him

The Memphis Grizzlies waived guard Dion Waiters on Sunday, just days after acquiring him as part of a three-team trade.

Waiters was acquired on Thursday as part of the deal that sent Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder to the Miami Heat. The Grizzlies got Waiters along with Justise Winslow and James Johnson from Miami. Johnson was later traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for center Gorgui Dieng.

Waiters had played just three games with the Heat this season after a litany of problems that led to three suspensions by the team.

The 28-year-old Waiters reportedly will get paid in full for the rest of this season ($12.1m) and next season ($12.65m).

Image: Tyler Johnson in action for the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns plan to waive guard Tyler Johnson in order to free an extra roster spot, according to reports.

Johnson is averaging 5.7 points in 31 games (three starts) for the Suns on the season. He has appeared in 301 career games while averaging 10.5 points per game with the Suns and Miami Heat.

The 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers, ESPN reported.

During his tenure with the Heat, Johnson also appeared in 10 playoff games, starting five of them. He averaged 6.1 points per game during the postseason while shooting 51.4 per cent from the field and 56.3 per cent from beyond the arc.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.