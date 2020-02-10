Kemba Walker's leadership the key to Boston Celtics' winning run, says Isiah Thomas

The leadership of Kemba Walker is the reason the Boston Celtics are enjoying such a successful season, says Gametime analyst Isiah Thomas.

Walker, who left the Charlotte Hornets to join Boston via free agency last summer, scored 27 points as the Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 on Sunday for their seventh straight victory. They sit third in the Eastern Conference with a 37-15 record.

Speaking on NBA TV's Gametime in the aftermath of Boston's win, analyst and NBA Hall-of-Famer Isiah Thomas cited Walker's leadership as one of the core reasons behind the team's recent success.

"The one thing that was said consistently when Kemba left Charlotte was, 'we are going to miss his leadership, we are going to miss the type of leader that Kemba is'," Thomas said.

"I look at this Celtics team and the two leaders I see are Kemba and Jaylen Brown. (The) unselfishness in terms of, 'hey, everybody gets to eat', spreads out throughout the team. Jaylen's maturity and understanding and his willingness to take a step back when he has to and insert himself when he needs to (also stands out).

"Kemba coming over from Charlotte and having that type of attitude and being a leader is what is making the Celtics work right now."

Thomas' fellow Gametime analyst and seven-time All-Star Grant Hill said the 2019-20 Celtics possess a collective spirit that was absent from last year's team.

"There is a collective spirit with this group. They are able to co-exist and it seems like they respect and like each other. All they care about is winning," he said.

"There was a lot of talk that (Gordon) Hayward, (Jaylen) Brown and (Jayson Tatum) all play the same position but that actually works to their advantage in this new NBA. They can switch on defense, they can all bring the ball up the court and make plays off the bounce.

"This is an underrated team, I think. A team that not everybody is focusing on. I like their versatility and their maturity. You have young players who are all about winning. It looks like they play winning basketball and have bought in. Obviously that wasn't the case last year."

With those qualities, Hill believes there is no limit to what the Celtics can achieve in terms of success in the postseason.

"This is an impressive team (moving) quietly under the radar and handling their business. They have a shot to go really, really far in the playoffs."

