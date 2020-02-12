All-Star 2020: Watch every event live on Sky Sports

The 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us with every spectacular play, memorable dunk and dramatic shot available live on Sky Sports Arena.

The 69th All-Star Game takes place at the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls, in the early hours of Monday morning (1am). The showpiece game is preceded by the Friday night's Rising Stars and All-Star Saturday Night, featuring the Slam Dunk and 3-Point Contests.

Each All-Star event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena

NBA Rising Stars 2020, Saturday 2am, Sky Sports Arena

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks lead the list of 20 players selected by NBA assistant coaches to play in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars, live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Saturday morning (2am).

The 26th Rising Stars game will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world in the league's annual showcase of premier young talent.

Doncic (Slovenia) is joined on the World Team by New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Canada); Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (Bahamas); New York Knicks guard/forward RJ Barrett (Canada); Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (Canada); Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada); Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (Japan) and center Moritz Wagner (Germany); Detroit Pistons guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk (Ukraine); and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie (Nigeria).

2:01 Ovie Soko, Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer debate whether Zion Williamson should be part of the All-Star weekend following his recent return from injury

Young is joined on the US Team by Charlotte Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and PJ Washington and guard Devonte' Graham; Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr; Miami Heat guards Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr and guard Ja Morant; and Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall.

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, the No 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has been selected by the NBA to join the US Team as the replacement for the injured Carter, who has not played for the Bulls since sustaining a sprained right ankle on January 6.

All-Star Saturday Night, Sunday 1am, Sky Sports Arena

Individual athleticism and skills take centre stage on All-Star Saturday Night as players compete in the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge.

4:56 Matt Winer, Sekou Smith, and Rex Chapman take a look at the 2020 Dunk Contest field and preview All-Star Saturday night in Chicago

There will be a blast from the past in the headlining Slam Dunk event, with Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard returning to participate in the event he once dominated almost a decade ago. His opponents will be Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon and Miami Heat high-flyer Derrick Jones Jr.

1:54 Highlights of the 2019 All-Star 3-Point Contest

2019 champion Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets returns to the 3-Point Contest to defend his title against seven other sharpshooters. He will compete against Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards), Devonte' Graham (Charlotte Hornets), Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

Three former winners of the Skills Challenge are included in the eight-man field for the 2020 edition of the event. Defending champion Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics will be joined by former champions Patrick Beverley (2015) of the LA Clippers and Spencer Dinwiddie (2018) of the Brooklyn Nets.

Tatum is one of five 2020 NBA All-Stars in the field, joined by the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, the Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton, the Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis and the Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam. Second-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will replace Derrick Rose, who is recovering from an adductor strain.

The 69th NBA All-Star Game, Sunday 11pm, Sky Sports Arena

The main event of All-Star Weekend pits Team LeBron against Team Giannis in the NBA's 69th All-Star Game.

11:58 Team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo draft their respective rosters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

The opposing captains drafted their squads on February 6.

Team LeBron

Image: Team LeBron: Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and James Harden

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers, captain); Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers); Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers); Luka Donic (Dallas Mavericks); James Harden (Houston Rockets); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers); Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder); Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets); Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers).

Team Giannis

Image: Team Giannis: Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker and Trae Young

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks, captain); Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers); Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors); Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics); Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat); Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans).

7:38 The Inside The NBA panel break down the new format and rules for the All-Star Game

There are a number of changes to this year's All-Star Game format. Teams will compete to win each quarter for their designated charities. And when the third quarter ends, 24 will be added to the score of the team that is leading and the first team to reach that number in an untimed fourth quarter will be declared the winner.

The No 24 represents one of the numbers worn by former Laker Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a January 26 helicopter crash along with 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as seven others.

Team LeBron will wear No 2 in honour of the number Gianna Bryant wore on her youth team, while Team Giannis will wear No 24 in honour of Kobe Bryant. Both teams will also wear patches honouring the crash victims.

