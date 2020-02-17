Please select your default edition
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilien considering resignation - reports

Monday 17 February 2020 06:26, UK

Image: Cleveland Cavaliers coach Jim Beilein calls for more effort from his team

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilien is considering tending his resignation, according to reports.

Beilein left a prime college coaching situation at Michigan to take over in Cleveland, but the adjustment to managing professionals has proven rocky.

The 67-year-old is overseeing a team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, and needed to defuse a tough locker room situation after claiming he misspoke in telling his team they were no longer playing like a bunch of "thugs".

Beilein had been hired by the Cavs in May, reportedly to a five-year deal.

