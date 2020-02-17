Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilien considering resignation - reports

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilien is considering tending his resignation, according to reports.

Beilein left a prime college coaching situation at Michigan to take over in Cleveland, but the adjustment to managing professionals has proven rocky.

Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: Cavaliers and John Beilein have discussed possibility of him stepping down as coach during the NBA All-Star Break. No decision’s been reached. After signing 5-year deal to leave Michigan, Beilein’s struggled w/ transition to NBA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2020

The 67-year-old is overseeing a team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, and needed to defuse a tough locker room situation after claiming he misspoke in telling his team they were no longer playing like a bunch of "thugs".

Beilein had been hired by the Cavs in May, reportedly to a five-year deal.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.