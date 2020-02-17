Magic Johnson leads emotional All-Star tribute to Kobe Bryant and David Stern

Lakers legend Magic Johnson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and David Stern with the help of the 2020 NBA All-Stars in Chicago

NBA icon Magic Johnson led an emotional tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and David Stern before the start of the All-Star Game.

Johnson addressed the crowd at the United Center in Chicago, honouring the legacies of former NBA commissioner Stern - who passed away on January 1 aged 77 - and fellow Lakers legend Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in California on January 26 with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

"We lost two NBA family members who meant so much to the league, to our fans and also to communities all over the country," Johnson said.

Image: NBA icon Magic Johnson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and David Stern before the All-Star Game

"David Stern was one of the greatest commissioners that any league has ever seen. At the All-Star Game in Orlando (in 1992), when I had just announced (my) HIV (diagnosis), David Stern allowed me to play in the game and he actually saved my life and lives of millions of people living with HIV around the world.

"He allowed players like myself and all these young players to be in households all over the world. His vision was to have the NBA be a global game. Look how many international players we have playing in the NBA today. It has made the game better.

4:07 Highlights of the 69th All-Star game where Team Lebron took on Team Giannis from Chicago

"No 8 and No 24… Kobe Bryant. I'm going to say it one more time because that cheer should be a little bit louder… Kobe... Bryant! We will never see another basketball player quite like Kobe. Scoring 81 points in one game. Scoring 60 points in his last game. Winning five NBA championships.

"But what I am really proud about when I think about Kobe Bryant: there are millions of people in Los Angeles who don't have a home. Kobe was fighting to get them homes and shelter every single day. He was passionate about that. He was also passionate about being a great father, husband and film-maker - the young man won an Oscar.

2:57 Dr Dre paid tribute to Kobe Bryant through a special song and video to honour the Black Mamba at All-Star Weekend

"We are all hurting. This is tough time for the whole NBA family."

Johnson then asked the crowd to rise, at which point loud chants of 'Kobe, Kobe' echoed through the arena.

"All I want you to do for David and Kobe is to hold hands for one second," Johnson requested.

The members of Team LeBron and Team Giannis did so and the spectators followed suit.

Johnson then asked the crowd for an eight-second silence in honour of Stern and Bryant. It was impeccably observed.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.