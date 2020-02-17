All-Star 2020: Relive all the action from the 2020 All-Star Weekend

Relive all the drama, action and highlights plays from a spectacular All-Star Weekend.

A high-intensity All-Star Game was not the only highlight from the NBA's three-day festival in Chicago.

Sunday night's 69th annual All-Star Game was rich with memorable moments supplied by the league's elite players. Saturday's Dunk Contest provided a duel otherwordly athleticism while on Friday night, two of the league's blossoming young stars combined for a series of crowd-pleasing plays in the Rising Stars game.

Immerse yourself in the best moments from all three days of All-Star events with our ultimate highlights.

New format provides All-Star Game for the ages

5:01 A unique look at the epic NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Giannis in Chicago

Anthony Davis made a walk-off free throw as Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 157-155 in the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

The fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star Game was as intense as the final moments of a playoff game, the biggest stars in the league holding absolutely nothing back. And in the end, Chicago native Davis was the hometown hero by making the winning free throw.

The late Kobe Bryant, honoured throughout the evening, would have simply loved the way this night went.

Saturday Night dunking duel ends in disputed fashion

1:39 Relive all the action and drama from All-Star Saturday Night, including the Dunk Contest and 3-Point shootout

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr and the Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon put on a masterclass in Saturday night's Dunk Contest.

After a series of maximum 50-point slams, Jones and Gordon needed a dunk-off to decide a winner, the Heat player prevailing 48-47 in the round that determined who left with the trophy.

The score for Gordon's final dunk, a spectacular leap over the 7ft 5in Celtics rookie Tacko Fall, created a chorus of boos in the United Center.

Just like in 2016, when Gordon lost to Zach LaVine in another memorable dunk duel, the Magic forward - who set a contest record with five perfect scores - left frustrated. I feel like I should have two trophies, Gordon said.

Williamson and Morant delight crowd in Rising Stars game

1:28 Relive all the action from the opening night of the All-Star Weekend, including Team USA's victory in the Rising Stars Game

The future faces of the NBA made All-Star statements of their own in the Rising Stars game on Friday night. Luka Doncic made a halfcourt buzzer-beater, Trae Young dazzled from downtown and Miles Bridges threw down a thunderous off-the-backboard dunk as Team USA beat Team World.

Those highlights paled in comparison to the series of plays produced by Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, the No 1 and No 2 picks in the 2019 Draft. The pair combined for a long-distance alley-oop. Morant produced a through-the-legs assist to set up another Zion slam. And Williamson dunked so hard off a Morant pass he damaged the rim and backboard, leading to some basket maintenance at half-time!

