Zion Williamson 'explosive, strong and knows how to play', says Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Golden State coach Steve Kerr offered high praise of New Orleans rookie star Zion Williamson after the Pelicans' victory over the Warriors on Sunday night.

Williamson had 28 points and seven rebounds and Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as New Orleans pulled away late to beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101.

"He is explosive, strong and he knows how to play," Kerr said of Williamson. "He is a really great, young player without much experience at all. He is only going to get better."

Williamson's performance was his eighth consecutive game with 20 or more points, the longest stretch by a rookie in the NBA this season. He shot 13-of-20 from the field and made his first three-pointer since his NBA debut on January 22.

He got off to a strong start with a pair of alley-oop dunks and a three-pointer in the first quarter. The No 1 overall pick scored nine of the Pelicans' first 13 points and also got a big block from behind on Warriors center Eric Paschall under the basket.

The Pelicans won for the fifth time in six games after dominating the final 12 minutes. New Orleans had six triples and two dunks in the fourth quarter while outscoring Golden State 38-24.

Holiday led the late surge and got plenty of help. Nicolo Melli made three three-pointers and Williamson added a thunderous alley-oop dunk.

Williamson also made his presence felt in the locker room with a half-time speech that provided the Pelicans with the boost they needed.

"It was one of those things where I just said, 'Yo, we have to play with more energy. We're much better than this'," Williamson said. "When it comes down to it, if I say something then it means I'm into the game and something isn't right. Obviously we got the win and that's the most important part."

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Williamson has already become an important voice on the team.

"He isn't your typical 19-year-old," Gentry said. "He is a very mature kid, very respectful of his team-mates and they are very respectful of him as well. He is all about winning. Just winning."

Speaking on NBA TV's Gametime after New Orleans' win, former Orlando Magic coach Stan Van Gundy suggested Williamson could propel the Pelicans into the playoffs. After winning seven of the last 10 games, New Orleans are now three-and-a-half games back from current eighth seeds the Memphis Grizzlies.

"The team has been good since Zion has come back, the fifth-best offense in the league," said Van Gundy. "They were also (ranked) 11th defensively coming into (the Warriors game). If they defend they have got a chance (of getting the final playoff spot).

"The Memphis Grizzlies have the toughest schedule in the league the rest of the way, the New Orleans Pelicans have the easiest."

