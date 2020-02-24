Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Zion Williamson 'explosive, strong and knows how to play', says Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Associated Press

Monday 24 February 2020 11:03, UK

Zion Williamson roars in celebration after scoring against Golden State 1:55
Zion Williamson powered his way to a game-high 28 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a road win over the Golden State Warriors

Golden State coach Steve Kerr offered high praise of New Orleans rookie star Zion Williamson after the Pelicans' victory over the Warriors on Sunday night.

Williamson had 28 points and seven rebounds and Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as New Orleans pulled away late to beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101.

"He is explosive, strong and he knows how to play," Kerr said of Williamson. "He is a really great, young player without much experience at all. He is only going to get better."

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors 1:39
Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans' trip to the Golden State Warriors in Week 18 of the NBA

Williamson's performance was his eighth consecutive game with 20 or more points, the longest stretch by a rookie in the NBA this season. He shot 13-of-20 from the field and made his first three-pointer since his NBA debut on January 22.

He got off to a strong start with a pair of alley-oop dunks and a three-pointer in the first quarter. The No 1 overall pick scored nine of the Pelicans' first 13 points and also got a big block from behind on Warriors center Eric Paschall under the basket.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

The Pelicans won for the fifth time in six games after dominating the final 12 minutes. New Orleans had six triples and two dunks in the fourth quarter while outscoring Golden State 38-24.

Holiday led the late surge and got plenty of help. Nicolo Melli made three three-pointers and Williamson added a thunderous alley-oop dunk.

More on this story

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics 2:15
Check out the top 10 plays from Sunday night in the NBA!

Williamson also made his presence felt in the locker room with a half-time speech that provided the Pelicans with the boost they needed.

"It was one of those things where I just said, 'Yo, we have to play with more energy. We're much better than this'," Williamson said. "When it comes down to it, if I say something then it means I'm into the game and something isn't right. Obviously we got the win and that's the most important part."

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Williamson has already become an important voice on the team.

"He isn't your typical 19-year-old," Gentry said. "He is a very mature kid, very respectful of his team-mates and they are very respectful of him as well. He is all about winning. Just winning."

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts against the Golden State Warriors 2:53
NBA Gametime analyst Stan Van Gundy believes Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans have a legitimate hope of making the playoffs

Speaking on NBA TV's Gametime after New Orleans' win, former Orlando Magic coach Stan Van Gundy suggested Williamson could propel the Pelicans into the playoffs. After winning seven of the last 10 games, New Orleans are now three-and-a-half games back from current eighth seeds the Memphis Grizzlies.

"The team has been good since Zion has come back, the fifth-best offense in the league," said Van Gundy. "They were also (ranked) 11th defensively coming into (the Warriors game). If they defend they have got a chance (of getting the final playoff spot).

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

"The Memphis Grizzlies have the toughest schedule in the league the rest of the way, the New Orleans Pelicans have the easiest."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.