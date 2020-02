Michael Jordan makes tearful Kobe Bryant tribute at public memorial 

Michael Jordan pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at a celebration of life for the former Los Angeles Lakers player and his daughter Gianna, following their death along with seven others in a helicopter crash in January

Michael Jordan's heartfelt comments about his largely unpublicised friendship with Kobe Bryant were among the most poignant moments of the public memorial service in Los Angeles honouring Bryant and the other eight victims of last month's helicopter crash.

Jordan said he didn't see Bryant as his rival for the mythical honour of being recognised as the best basketball player ever. Instead, he came to love Bryant as the little brother he never had, and as a student eager to learn from Jordan's experiences and skills.

"He wanted to be the best basketball player that he could be," Jordan said Monday at Bryant's public memorial service at Staples Center. "And as I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be."

Image: Michael Jordan speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Jordan broke into tears with those words during a moving speech about his relationship with Bryant, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash January 26.

"When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died," Jordan said. "And as I look (around) this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died, or else you wouldn't be here. Those are the memories that we have to live with and we learn from. I promise you from this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing that little brother that I tried to help in every way I could. Please rest in peace, little brother."

4:20 Some of the best Kobe Bryant moments surrounding the All-Star game and an insight into what the event meant to the NBA legend

The heartfelt comments from Jordan, the relatively media-shy billionaire owner of the Charlotte Hornets, were a poignant highlight of the two-hour ceremony. Jordan also provided a memorable image from the event when he stepped up to help Vanessa Bryant off the stage after she delivered her eulogy of her husband and daughter.

Bryant's career with the Los Angeles Lakers took off in the late 1990s when Jordan was wrapping up his own stellar career with the Chicago Bulls. The two shooting guards with silky, aggressive offensive games competed fiercely against each other, with Jordan initially unwilling to cede ground to Bryant as the next superstar at their position.

Image: People arrive to attend the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Los Angeles

But once they became acquaintances, Bryant bombarded Jordan with late-night phone calls and questions about how to improve. When a retired Jordan travelled to Los Angeles to visit Phil Jackson, the former Bulls coach then in charge of the Lakers, Jordan was greeted by Bryant, who immediately asked him if he had brought his shoes so they could play.

"No matter where he saw me, he saw the challenge," Jordan said. "And I admired him because of his passion. You rarely see someone who is looking and trying to improve each and every day, not just in sports, but as a parent, as a husband. I am inspired by what he has done and what he has shared with Vanessa, and what he has shared with his kids."

19:01 The Los Angeles Lakers paid an emotional pre-game tribute to Kobe Bryant as the team returned to action at Staples Center

Bryant kept up his questions even during their retirements. Just a couple of months ago, Bryant texted Jordan for insight on teaching moves to Gigi Bryant, who aspired to a basketball career.

Jordan is the fifth-leading scorer in NBA history with 32,292 points. Bryant who played 274 more games passed him on the career scoring list during his penultimate season in December 2014.

Image: Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center

Kobe's 33,643 points currently put him fourth on the chart, with only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and LeBron James above them.

Jordan won six titles with the Bulls, while Bryant won five rings and reached seven NBA Finals with the Lakers.

Fans have spent decades comparing Jordan to Bryant, and comparing both to James. Jordan isn't interested in that game.

"Kobe never left anything on the court, and I think that is what he would want for us to do," Jordan said. "No one knows how much time we have. That is why we must live in the moment. We must enjoy the moment. We must reach and see and spend as much time as we can with our families and friends and the people that we absolutely love."

Image: Alicia Keys performs during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center

Jordan teared up several times during his speech, which allowed him to bring a moment of levity to the somber proceedings.

He is well aware of the 'Crying Jordan' meme in which a photo of his tear-stained face from his 2009 Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is superimposed on athletes and public figures at moments of loss or disappointment.

"Now he has got me. I am going to have to look at another crying meme for the next..." Jordan said while the arena dissolved into laughter.

4:05 The late Kobe Bryant led the list of finalists for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame

"I told my wife I wasn't going to do this because I didn't want to see that for the next three or four years," Jordan added.

"That is what Kobe Bryant does to me. I am pretty sure Vanessa and his friends all can say the same thing. He knows how to get to you in a way that affects you personally. Even though if he is being a pain in the ass, you have a sense of love for him and the way that he can bring out the best in you, and he did that for me."