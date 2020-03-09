Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out of Milwaukee Bucks' visit to Denver Nuggets with mild knee sprain

Monday 9 March 2020 06:56, UK

Giannis Antetokounmpo shows his frustration during the Milwaukee Bucks&#39; loss to the Los Angeles Lakers
Image: Giannis Antetokounmpo shows his frustration during the Milwaukee Bucks' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a minor knee sprain and will miss at least the Milwaukee Bucks' next game, a visit to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

The Bucks said on Sunday that Antetokounmpo had an MRI and was examined by team doctor William Raasch. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of Antetokounmpo's left knee.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

The 6ft 11in forward did not play in the Bucks' 140-131 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night and will not suit up for Milwaukee's Monday night meeting in Denver.

His status for the Bucks' home game on Thursday night against Boston will be determined at a later date.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the follow through while Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks plays defense 2:44
Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks' clash with the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 20 of the NBA

Antetokounmpo took a hard fall late in a 113-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. He remained in the game but appeared to be limping as he walked off the court after the game.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA in scoring (29.6 points per game) and fourth in rebounding (13.7). He also averages 5.8 assists.

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.