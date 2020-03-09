Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out of Milwaukee Bucks' visit to Denver Nuggets with mild knee sprain

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a minor knee sprain and will miss at least the Milwaukee Bucks' next game, a visit to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

The Bucks said on Sunday that Antetokounmpo had an MRI and was examined by team doctor William Raasch. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of Antetokounmpo's left knee.

The 6ft 11in forward did not play in the Bucks' 140-131 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night and will not suit up for Milwaukee's Monday night meeting in Denver.

His status for the Bucks' home game on Thursday night against Boston will be determined at a later date.

Antetokounmpo took a hard fall late in a 113-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. He remained in the game but appeared to be limping as he walked off the court after the game.

Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA in scoring (29.6 points per game) and fourth in rebounding (13.7). He also averages 5.8 assists.

