LeBron James and Norman Powell named NBA Players of the Week

Tuesday 10 March 2020 04:56, UK

LeBron James rocks the rim with a huge dunk against the New Orleans Pelicans

LeBron James has been named Western Conference Player of the Week with Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell earning the award in the East.

James averaged 29.0 points (51.9 FG%), 10.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks as the Los Angeles Lakers finished the week 3-0 with victories over the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Clippers.

A three-time conference Player of the Week this season, James finished with 22 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal on March 3 to lead the Lakers over the Sixers. On March 6, he notched 37 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and three steals versus the Bucks to become the third player in league history to score 34,000 points in his career, while the Lakers improved to 20-0 in games in which James has scored at least 30 points. He closed out the week with 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds on Sunday against the Clippers.

James continues to lead the league in total assists (627) and assists per game (10.6), while ranking 13th in scoring (25.7 points per game).

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the LA Clippers 1:58
LeBron James put in a dominant performance against the Clippers, scoring 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds

The 16-time NBA All-Star owns an NBA-record 64 career weekly awards, and he is the first Lakers player to earn three weekly honours in a season since Kobe Bryant in 2012-13.

Norman Powell elevates to the rim for a finger roll against Sacramento
Image: Norman Powell elevates to the rim for a finger roll against Sacramento

Powell was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between March 2-8.

It is the first time Powell has earned the honour in his career. He is the 10th player in Raptors franchise history to win the award, joining Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, Jalen Rose, Mike James, Lou Williams, Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard.

Powell helped lead Toronto to a 3-0 record this past week, scoring an Eastern Conference-best 31.3 points per game. He also posted 2.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 56.1 per cent from the field.

Powell began the week with 26 points in Toronto's March 3 123-114 win at Phoenix. He then scored a career-high 37 points two nights later at Golden State and tied a career-high with six three-pointers on March 8 at Sacramento.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors 3:28
Highlights of the Toronto Raptors' clash with the Golden State Warriors in Week 20 of the NBA

Powell was selected 46th overall by Toronto in the 2015 NBA Draft and is the second-longest serving player on the team behind only Kyle Lowry. He was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for April 2016.

