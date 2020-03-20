Please select your default edition
NBA Primetime Rewind: Watch Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors

Friday 20 March 2020 10:14, UK

Stephen Curry celebrates a basket against the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the 2019 Western Conference semi-finals
Relive all the action from the opening game of the 2019 Western Conference semi-final series between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors.

Missing NBA games? We are too. That's why we've scoured the archives to bring you the best of our NBA weekend primetime games from the past 12 months.

What better way to start than with a heavyweight 2019 playoff clash between Western Conference rivals the Rockets and the Warriors?

Watch James Harden and Chris Paul throw everything at Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson in one of the last handful of games played at Golden State's revered Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Click the YouTube embed at the top of the page to start the action.

