VOTE: 2019-20's best game-winning buzzer-beater

Who made the most memorable game-winning buzzer-beater of the 2019-20 season to date? Have your say by voting in our poll.

We've gathered six clutch game-winning plays that snatched dramatic victories as the game clock expired. Now it's up to you to pick a winner.

Utah Jazz sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic features twice on our list of nominees, thanks to last-second three-point heroics against the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets.

Or will you favour Jae Crowder detonating from downtown to lift the Grizzlies to a sensational overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets?

How about Hornets guard Malik Monk's epic fadeaway three that sunk the Pistons, Nemanja Bjelica drilling a triple from way downtown to see off the Rockets or Bradley Beal's surge to the rim finish off the Mavericks?

Click the video at the top of the page then cast your vote in the poll below.

