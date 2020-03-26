Kenyon Martin Jr declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Kenyon Martin Jr, whose father was a former No 1 pick who enjoyed a 15-year NBA career, has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 6ft 7in Martin played for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, this season. He initially committed to Vanderbilt before deciding to play at the prep school.

"There was a lot of hate and doubt about my journey but I feel I have done what was best for me and now is the time to take the next step which is to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft," Martin wrote on Instagram.

"It has been a lifelong dream of mine and I will continue to work day by day to prove to myself and everyone that this is where I belong."

Kenyon Martin Sr was the No 1 overall pick in the 2000 Draft, and he averaged 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in 15 NBA seasons. He played for the New Jersey Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Image: Obi Toppin in action for the Dayton Flyers

Dayton's Obi Toppin is heading to the NBA after leading the Flyers to a 29-2 record and No 3 ranking as a redshirt sophomore.

Toppin tweeted his decision on Wednesday, a day after he was honoured as The Associated Press' men's college basketball Player of the Year.

Toppin led the way in one of Dayton's greatest seasons. He averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds and punctuated each game with a variety of dunks.

The 6ft 9in forward was a unanimous choice for the AP All-America first team. He beat Iowa's Luke Garza for Player of the Year honours.

Toppin shot 63 per cent from the field, with his signature dunks gaining him national attention. He also shot 39 per cent from beyond the arc, showing a complete game that will likely make him a potential first-round pick in the NBA Draft.

The Flyers' only losses came in overtime to Kansas and Colorado. They swept through the Atlantic 10 season and were positioned for a No 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.